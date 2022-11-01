Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County
The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 78 E shut down at Sardis Church Road due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down. League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at...
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
accesswdun.com
Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County
The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
78-Year-Old Johny Burton Freeman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, GA)
Georgia State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Stone Bridge Road at Grady School Road around 3:19 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Johnny Burton Freeman.
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown Cumming
New "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection of West Courthouse Square and West Maple Street in downtown Cumming(Photo/City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) Driving through downtown Cumming is taking on a new direction.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared from Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Tristan Marinelli was last seen at Mountain Education Center at 339 West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
16-Year-Old Died In A Car Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Mullinax road. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was riding an SUV when it approached a curve and hit a curb. The driver over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Teen with seizure disorder missing from Union County
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union County, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in at her home in Blairsville, her family said. Vester's family said she's believed to be in Forsyth County but she's not been spotted there.
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
According to the Gwinnett County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Gwinnett County. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old cheerleader died due to the motor vehicle accident.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
