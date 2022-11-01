BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union County, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in at her home in Blairsville, her family said. Vester's family said she's believed to be in Forsyth County but she's not been spotted there.

UNION COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO