accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain

A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County

The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Hwy 78 E shut down at Sardis Church Road due to crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down. League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
accesswdun.com

Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County

The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Teen with seizure disorder missing from Union County

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union County, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in at her home in Blairsville, her family said. Vester's family said she's believed to be in Forsyth County but she's not been spotted there.
UNION COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
