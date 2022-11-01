ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAKE TV

Kansas City elementary school creates all-inclusive flag football team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - There's a new after-school program in Kansas City that's helping kids with special needs play sports: all-inclusion flag football. Alex Richard, physical education instructor at Chinn Elementary, said that it is all about outside activity and inclusion opportunities all wrapped in learning the sport of flag football, no matter the challenges.
