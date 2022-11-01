Read full article on original website
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Yankees could replace Anthony Rizzo at first base with one free agent option
A big part of the New York Yankees offseason will depend on what slugger Anthony Rizzo decides to do with his future. He has a player option for the 2023 campaign worth $16 million: if he exercises it, the Yanks can, and will, focus on retaining Aaron Judge and improving the roster. If he doesn’t, then they will need to find a solution for first base.
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy
The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
Sandy a finalist for NL Cy Young after dominant ‘22
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is one step closer to making franchise history. Alcantara was named a finalist for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award alongside Braves lefty Max Fried and Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías on Monday night . The winner, as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America before the postseason began, will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.
After banner year, Cease a Cy finalist
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease doesn’t need a 2022 American League Cy Young Award to validate his elite performance at the top of the White Sox rotation this past season. But the Baseball Writers' Association of America voters clearly witnessed the same level of dominance as everyone else, including opposing hitters, from the right-hander. Cease was named one of the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award as announced by the BBWAA on Monday night on MLB Network. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 16.
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Harris, Strider, Fried, Snitker finalists for heavy hardware
ATLANTA -- Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Brian Snitker are all finalists for the major end-of-season awards, which will be announced next week on MLB Network. Harris and Strider are finalists for the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Fried is a NL Cy...
The lowdown on potential FA SS Xander Bogaerts
It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The...
2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul
ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
