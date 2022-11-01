Read full article on original website
chqgov.com
Temporary Changes to County Operations at the HRC Building Continue
MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced that the temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. will continue through November 11, 2022. “We are still working on recovering from the water damage that occurred...
chqgov.com
Board of Health
The Chautauqua County Board of Health promulgates, adopts, and publishes rules, regulations, orders and directives for the security of life and health in Chautauqua County. Meets bi-monthly on the third Thursday of the month. Fourth Floor Conference Room, Hall R. Clothier Building, 7 North Erie St. in Mayville. Members:. The...
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
chqgov.com
County Executive Announces Temporary Changes in County Operations at HRC Building Due to Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. Due to a water main break that occurred at the HRC Building, the second, third and fourth floors of the...
chautauquatoday.com
Over 4,000 voters in first six days of early voting in Chautauqua County
More than 4,000 voters have cast their ballots so far during early voting for the November 8 general election in Chautauqua County. That's according to figures from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as of Friday morning. WDOE News reached out to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram, who told us that all four locations have been active during the nine-day voting period that ends on Sunday...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
wnynewsnow.com
Meet Bella! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
erienewsnow.com
Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
erienewsnow.com
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. Some voters are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.
Body found in Cazenovia Creek
Buffalo police are investigating after a body was found in Cazenovia Creek Saturday just before 11:30 a.m.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Firearm brandished at Amish buggy in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a report of a pickup truck passenger pointing a pistol at an Amish buggy. According to a PSP report, a gray truck was following an Amish horse and buggy near Whitney Road and Fish Flats Road. The dark charcoal gray truck attempted to pull in front of […]
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop in Fredonia
A Dunkirk man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop early Saturday in the Village of Fredonia. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tyvone Casey on Bennett Road shortly before 2:30 AM. Deputies say an investigation found that Casey had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Casey was arrested and charged with felony DWI and a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), speeding, and unlicensed operator. He was later brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Major drug trafficking ring busted in Erie and Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York. A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday. Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked...
Children lost in woods found by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, brought home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two […]
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
