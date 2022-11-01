Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
#1 Furniture Store For All Your Furniture And Home Décor Choices
A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita has been regarded as one of Santa Clarita’s best and number one furniture stores for all your furniture and home décor choices. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing sells all kinds of furniture for bedrooms, kitchens and even dining rooms. Find...
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Are Helping Many Realize Their Worth And Helping Them Achieve The Life They’ve Always Wanted
Every Monday, Action Drug Rehab is live on KHTS. If you or your child are ready to make a move and get help, Action Drug Rehab in Santa Clarita is ready to help. Santa Clarita native Cary Quashen has devoted his life to helping those battling a drug or alcohol addiction the ways to a promising and fulfilling life, sober.
getnews.info
Young Entrepreneur Defies All Odds To Establish a Beauty Studio – The Beauty Bar & Spa Co
Innovative beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur, Alejandra Cardenas, launches The Beauty Bar & Spa Co, a fast-growing beauty business against all odds to deliver top-notch solutions to customers. Alejandra Cardenas and her team at The Beauty Bar & Spa Co are taking another giant step towards delivering the best experience to...
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
Antelope Valley Press
More money sought for animal program
PALMDALE — A low-cost spay and neuter program started by the City of Palmdale, during the summer, is proving to be popular, reaching the target of averaging 100 animals treated each month. “That’s what we were hoping,” Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said, adding that, in October, the program...
signalscv.com
L.A. County to initiate support for Cali Lake RV Resort tenants
Supes approve multi-agency approach to aid residents in Agua Dulce RV park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, as tenants fear being displaced from their community. The motion, written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District,...
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
scvnews.com
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser
Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event. Soup for the Soul planning is underway for the Feb. 26 event. This heartwarming fundraiser will celebrate 25 years of “Help Hope and Change” in Santa Clarita. Join us in creating a successful fundraiser that will support our most vulnerable neighbors.
foxla.com
Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
getnews.info
Palmdale Air Conditioning & Heating Explains Signs That an AC Unit Needs Repair or Replacement
Palmdale Air Conditioning & Heating is a top-rated HVAC company in Palmdale, CA. In a recent update, the company explained signs that an AC unit needs repair or replacement. Palmdale, CA – In a website post, Palmdale Air Conditioning & Heating explained various signs a homeowner should look for to know their AC unit needs repair or replacement.
Santa Clarita, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
scvnews.com
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. This new facility restores local groundwater affected by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and will provide a local, sustainable water supply equivalent to serve up to 1,000 families annually.
4 people sickened, including 1 in critical condition, in LAX hazmat incident
At least four people have been sickened, including one who is in “critical condition,” after a carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning. The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the Terminal 8 baggage area, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert. The leak apparently occurred after a popping […]
