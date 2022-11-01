Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Wage growth seems to be slowing. But is it enough to please Fed policymakers?
Average hourly earnings have been steadily moving upward pretty much all year long. Tracking wage growth is really important to the Federal Reserve right now because it’s trying to tamp down price inflation — and wage inflation can sometimes drive price inflation. This week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
BBC
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight
Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
marketplace.org
What’s with all the hiring?
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would — as expected — raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. The labor market, though, doesn’t quite seem to have received the memo that the economy needs to cool down some for inflation to get under control.
CNBC
U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
BBC
CNBC
Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
marketplace.org
Potential holiday travel hiccups … already
Nonfarm business productivity was up 0.3% for Q3 after two quarters of declines. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and Stephanie Aaronson, director and vice president of the Economic Studies program at the Brookings Institution, explain. Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines. by Meghan McCarty Carino. Nov 3, 2022. This...
marketplace.org
Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines
Contract negotiations between pilots and some of the biggest airlines are getting contentious. This week American and United pilots both rejected tentative contract deals, and Delta pilots voted to authorize a strike if negotiations break down. A wave of buyouts and early retirements during the pandemic has already left remaining...
TechCrunch
marketplace.org
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality
Homes in predominantly white neighborhoods are appraised at double the value of similar homes in neighborhoods where most residents are people of color. That’s according to a new report out this morning that analyzed appraisal data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. And, the gap is growing. This is...
CNBC
European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks; Stoxx 600 up 2.3%
European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. Central banks were in focus this week as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation. The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.
UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
