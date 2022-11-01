Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Why this Buffalo manufacturer is “a little bit excited” about an economic slowdown
Matt Gehman is general manager of three business — which he co-owns with his wife, Melissa — about 15 minutes south of downtown Buffalo, New York. They have 25 employees, and wages the past year have started at $22 an hour, plus full benefits. Two of the businesses, MMG Industrial and Metal Locking Service, share the same concrete-floored room for their manufacturing work.
marketplace.org
How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Jennifer Barton, 39, is a creative arts facilitator in Buffalo, New York, where she works...
General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
marketplace.org
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
This week, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 6th time in less than seven months, Marketplace is broadcasting a series of stories from Buffalo, New York. Buffalo is a place where wages for the lowest-paid workers in the country have increased a lot in recent years — more than 40 percent according to one analysis by the payroll processing company ADP. At the same time, the cost of living is going up.
marketplace.org
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there’s no such thing as a labor shortage
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2011, Joseph Lettieri and Ellen Carlstrom bought a historic mansion called the Hewitt House,...
protos.com
Bitcoin mining in Niagara Falls goes ‘brrr’ in all the wrong ways
The noise pollution of bitcoin mining in Niagara Falls has led to City Hall ordering two major operations to shut down until they take measures to reduce the sound of cooling fans — but only one has complied so far. Locals complain of a constant ‘haunting hum’ from Blockfusion...
wutv29.com
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs
Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
marketplace.org
How a pandemic layoff and career pivot made this Buffalonian “the happiest I’ve ever been”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Sam Heansel, 26, “girl-bossed real hard” in her early 20s. She landed a job as...
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
marketplace.org
How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving
Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at the University at Buffalo around 13 years ago. “I was looking through a roll off dumpster that was outside of the building,” Dave said. Erin recognized the fellow dumpster diver right away and jokingly asked what he...
Jamestown shuts down two illegal cannabis dispensaries
Two illegal Jamestown cannabis dispensaries were shut down after it was found that both businesses never received a license to sell cannabis.
Upstate NY could bask in record warmth this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you already put away your shorts and T-shirts for the season, you might want to bring them back out for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be in the mid 70s across much of Upstate New York, making it feel more like late May than November.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
