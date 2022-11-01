Read full article on original website
Fostering Hope needs volunteers and donations
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there realized there was a need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make it possible for other families who might want to foster, but can't run out and get a crib at 9:00 at night if they get a placement," said Ashley Shollenberger, co-coordinator of Fostering Hope Berks Chapter.
Jewish food festival returns to Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. -- The 22nd Annual Jewish Food Festival Drive-Thru is returning to Berks County. It's happening Sunday in the parking lot of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom. That's in the 500 block of Warwick Drive in Wyomissing. The menu includes favorites like brisket, New York Deli sandwiches, matzah ball soup...
ROTC cadets preparing to host vets for dinner-dance
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some students in Berks County are busy finalizing last-minute details for the 20th veterans' appreciation dinner dance. The event will be held Saturday night at Wilson High School, and it's being set up by the school's junior ROTC cadets. The event is not only honoring local heroes; it's also teaching the cadets important skills.
Boyertown Area F&R raising money for new fire truck
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck. The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half...
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
America's oldest drive-in sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
BCCC offers micro grants to help students with necessities, holding fundraiser
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It's estimated that nearly 50 percent of college students experience food or housing insecurity. Now a school in Bucks County is taking matters into its own hands to help students in need. 20-year-old Lateefat Adewale is working towards a business degree, but for this Bucks Community College...
Morgantown Pet Expo kicks off the weekend with entertainment and competitions
MORGANTOWN, Pa. -- The Morgantown Pet Expo is back in Berks County this weekend. The event features entertainment, dog sporting competitions, and educational programs designed for the whole family. Pets on leashes are always welcome. And, several area rescue groups will be there with adoptable pets if you're looking to...
Forks land sold at discount for Habitat for Humanity townhome development
EASTON, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, Northampton County Council approved the purchase, with Habitat for Humanity, of 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a third of the appraised value. The county will put up $1 million while Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will contribute $300,000,...
Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes
EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
State announces tax credit for Hazleton WYCA renovation project
A project to renovate the shuttered YWCA building in Hazleton is eligible for a $806,250 tax credit through a state program that helps nonprofit groups and businesses complete community projects, state officials announced Thursday. State officials announced a $806,250 Special Program Priorities (SPP) tax credit for Greater Wyoming Valley Area...
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Northampton County ponders appropriate population for Gracedale
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage. Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.
PSP: Man loses $194K to woman he met on Facebook
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
