VESTAVIA HILLS (6-4) AT AUSTIN (7-3) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Austin Stadium, Decatur. Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Helena 44-24. Austin had an open week. The skinny: Since the start of Class 7A play in 2014, Birmingham-area teams are 27-4 against North Alabama teams in the playoffs. Austin is 0-3 in those matchups, losing to Oak Mountain in 2020, Thompson in 2019 and Mountain Brook in 2018. … Austin was last in action Oct. 21, having its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 38-24 loss to Huntsville. … The Black Bears’ last playoff victory came during their run to the 6A quarterfinals in 2017. … Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head accounted for four touchdowns – three rushing and one passing – against Helena. …. The Rebels have won three straight. … Vestavia Hills averages 34.7 points per game, fifth-highest in 7A. … The Rebels are 4-0 all-time against Austin, including first-round playoff wins in 2011 and 2001.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO