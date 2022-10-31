Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
tsusports.com
Soccer Advances In Postseason With Gutsy Effort
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Texas Southern dug deep with a true team effort as they opened the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Soccer Championship with a 2-0 win over Alabama State University Thursday afternoon. "Today was all about mentality. We've been through ups and downs and been through some odd...
Hartselle Enquirer
Drive, determination fuel Amber Deline’s coaching career
Basketball has been a way of life for Hartselle girls basketball coach Amber Deline. She grew up in the small community of Hackleburg, playing against her older brother, Rod. “He never took it easy on me,” Deline said. “I would spend hours practicing on a dirt court at our house trying to figure out how to score on him.”
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU AT THE 81ST MAGIC CITY CLASSIC
Story and photo’s from Alabama A&M University Facebook page. AAMU fans came out to support their Bulldogs for the 81st Magic City Classic. Before the game, AAMU President Daniel K. Wims and ASU President Quinton T. Ross took part in several check presentations:. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the...
Franklin County Times
Three teams head to football postseason
Three teams will continue their football season in the playoffs this week. Russellville will host Boaz. Phil Campbell will go on the road to Madison Academy. Red Bay will travel to Fyffe. Russellville (6-4) hosts Boaz (4-6) Winning Class 5A Region 8, Russellville will host the Boaz Pirates, the fourth...
No. 3 Houston brings star power into opener with N. Colorado
Third-ranked Houston went to the Final Four two seasons ago and the Elite Eight last season and unveils perhaps the
5 first-round playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area
VESTAVIA HILLS (6-4) AT AUSTIN (7-3) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Austin Stadium, Decatur. Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Helena 44-24. Austin had an open week. The skinny: Since the start of Class 7A play in 2014, Birmingham-area teams are 27-4 against North Alabama teams in the playoffs. Austin is 0-3 in those matchups, losing to Oak Mountain in 2020, Thompson in 2019 and Mountain Brook in 2018. … Austin was last in action Oct. 21, having its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 38-24 loss to Huntsville. … The Black Bears’ last playoff victory came during their run to the 6A quarterfinals in 2017. … Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head accounted for four touchdowns – three rushing and one passing – against Helena. …. The Rebels have won three straight. … Vestavia Hills averages 34.7 points per game, fifth-highest in 7A. … The Rebels are 4-0 all-time against Austin, including first-round playoff wins in 2011 and 2001.
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
The 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up returns this weekend in Houston
17 chefs will cook imaginative takes on the dish at 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up.
WAAY-TV
Powerball jackpot now 2nd-largest in lottery history; Alabamians cross state lines for shot at $1.2B
The Powerball jackpot swelled to $1.2 billion after no one won the whole pot Monday. Two shops in Ardmore did sell a winning ticket worth $50,000. That means the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The $50,000 tickets were sold at True Discount and...
Popculture
Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death
The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. "Let me just...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Land JV Breaks Ground on Alabama Luxury Project
Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in 2024. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on Brio Parc, a 329-unit luxury multifamily community in Madison, Ala. Integra Land Co., together with Panther Residential Management are the project’s developers. The community is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence
When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
WAAY-TV
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
Comments / 1