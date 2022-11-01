Read full article on original website
Related
metalconstructionnews.com
October Construction Employment Ticks Up by 1,000
The construction industry added 1,000 jobs on net in October, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has risen by 266,000 jobs, an increase of 3.6%. Nonresidential construction employment increased by 300...
metalconstructionnews.com
NCCER to Release Research on Recruiting Women to Construction Trades
The National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) announces that it has completed focus group interviews with more than 200 women in the construction trades as part of an ongoing research project. The goal of the project is to provide guidelines to assist employers in attracting and retaining women as craft professionals for their construction firms. The final report will be published in March 2023 to celebrate Women in Construction Week.
Comments / 0