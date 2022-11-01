Read full article on original website
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist...
Gantz: National Unity Party headed to the opposition
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that his National Unity Party would be joining the opposition, tacitly conceding Tuesday’s election to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. With more than 4.1 million votes officially counted, or nearly 86% of the total ballots cast, Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared primed for...
Lapid to concede election defeat in call to Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to concede defeat in the national elections during a call with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon, according to Walla. Lapid has instructed his Yesh Atid party members to prepare for a transfer of power, the report added. With over 4.4 million...
With 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc drops to 64
With 99% of the votes tallied, the right-wing bloc led by opposition leader and Likud Party Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu dropped to 64 Knesset seats from 65, the Central Elections Committee reported on Thursday afternoon. The one-seat loss came at the expense of United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party and reliable...
The political process: Key steps in the formation of Israel’s next gov’t
With Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following his right-religious bloc’s apparent victory in Tuesday’s national elections, focus is beginning to shift to the political process that will culminate with the formation of the Jewish state’s next governing coalition.
Lebanon’s PM: Maritime deal safe despite Netanyahu win
The United States will ensure the recent maritime border deal with Israel remains in force even if current frontrunner Benjamin Netanyahu forms a government after Tuesday’s election, Lebanon’s interim prime minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday. “We’re not afraid of a change in the authorities in Israel. Whether...
Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin and JNS columnist/author Ruthie Blum discuss the election results and what they mean for the future of Israel. The post Post Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum appeared first on JNS.org.
Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on win
Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening to congratulate him on his victory in the election. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Lapid said.
Meretz chief calls election results ‘nightmare’ as party fails to enter Knesset
Zehava Galon, leader of the far-left Meretz Party, addressed supporters on Thursday as final hopes faded that the party might still succeed in entering the next Knesset. It’s the first time since its formation in 1992 that the party has failed to pass the electoral threshold. “Dear supporters, this...
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
For some Americans who moved to Israel, this week’s election results are conjuring 2016 deja vu
(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate. “All day I’ve been thinking about...
American Jewish organizations issue a range of reactions to Israel’s election results
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance
My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
Internal strife means fewer Arab lawmakers in Knesset
Communal strife is common in the Arab world and is rooted in tribalism, which has led to numerous Arab defeats throughout history. The latest example is the elimination of the radical pan-Arab Balad Party from the next Knesset. Shaheen Sarsour, a former adviser to a number of Arab Knesset members,...
Erdogan: Rapprochement with Israel to continue apace
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that his country’s rapprochement with Jerusalem would continue irrespective of the outcome of Israel’s national elections, Reuters reported. “Whatever the election result, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a sustainable basis, based on mutual respect for sensitivities...
As vote is tallied, Netanyahu appears headed for more sweeping victory than expected
(JTA) — As most of the votes in Israel continue to be tallied on Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu looks assured of returning to power, as his far-right bloc of parties is predicted to win around 65 seats, well above the 61 needed in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. The official...
US envoy: Too early to predict makeup of next gov’t in J’lem
It is not yet possible to predict the composition of the next government in Jerusalem, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said on Wednesday afternoon,, even as opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared poised for victory. “I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset...
British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
Taliban, Hamas officials meet in Turkey
Leaders of the Afghan Taliban and the Palestinian terror group Hamas met in Istanbul at a conference of Islamic religious scholars, according to the Payam Aftab news agency. The Taliban delegation was reportedly led by Zabihullah Mujahid and the Hamas delegation included Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders. According to...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
