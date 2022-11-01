Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
Two injured in Upstate plane crash
A single engine Cessna crash landed in the Upstate Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Greenville Downtown Airport say, the plane was originally supposed to land there
FOX Carolina
“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton sends Travelers back to Rest
After early fireworks, Clinton’s 49-14 victory over Travelers Rest at Wilder Stadium settled down nicely on Friday night. Reeling off another 392 rushing yards, the Red Devils went to halftime leading 42-8. With a contingent of promising youngsters up from an unbeaten junior varsity team, head coach Corey Fountain substituted liberally in the 2nd half.
southmag.com
The Kessler Collection Commemorates Grand Opening of Newest Property in Greenville, S.C.
The Kessler Collection recently celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. “After...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
WYFF4.com
Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
Prisma Health doctor discusses daylight saving time
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Prisma Health sleep medicine physician speaks about time shift this weekend. Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford talks about daylight saving time ending. The meeting is scheduled Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
iheart.com
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good
A nighttime shelter in Spartanburg closed its doors Monday.
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most. In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.
Comments / 0