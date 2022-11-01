ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton sends Travelers back to Rest

After early fireworks, Clinton’s 49-14 victory over Travelers Rest at Wilder Stadium settled down nicely on Friday night. Reeling off another 392 rushing yards, the Red Devils went to halftime leading 42-8. With a contingent of promising youngsters up from an unbeaten junior varsity team, head coach Corey Fountain substituted liberally in the 2nd half.
CLINTON, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
SALUDA, NC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville

(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most. In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.
GREENVILLE, SC

