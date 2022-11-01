ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA set for road test at UAB on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Riding a five-game winning streak and bowl eligible for the third consecutive year, UTSA will return from its lone idle week of the regular season to face UAB on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff for the seventh meeting between the Roadrunners (6-2, 4-0) and Blazers (4-4, 2-3) is set for 2:30 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama. UTSA, which is receiving votes in both major polls this week, is seeking its second straight 5-0 start to the league schedule. This will mark the Roadrunners' first visit to Protective Stadium, which opened in 2021.
Roadrunners fall to Blazers in Birmingham, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UTSA fell to UAB in Birmingham on Friday night at the Bartow Arena by a score of 3-1 (12-25, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25). UTSA (7-17, 2-10) was led offensively by the duo of Hunter Coppola and Cansu Günaydin who each notched 11 kills on the night. Mekaila Aupiu also helped pace the Roadrunner offense, pouring in 22 assists. Cheyenne Hlady and Ava Camacho had big nights on defense as Hlady had a solo block and eight block assists while Camacho tallied 16 kills.
No. 6 seed UTSA upsets No. 2 North Texas in C-USA Semifinal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The UTSA soccer team upset the No. 2 seed North Texas, 2-1, in the Conference USA Semifinal match on Friday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. The Roadrunners continue to make program history as they have now advanced to the championship match for the first time since joining the conference in 2013.
Roadrunners breeze past Schreiner in exhibition match, win 93-60

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA had little issue with Schreiner University in its exhibition match on Wednesday evening, defeating the Mountaineers 93-60 at the Convocation Center behind a complete team performance. UTSA had 11 student-athletes contribute points toward the 33-point victory, led by JUCO transfer John Buggs III. Buggs poured...
