SAN ANTONIO — Riding a five-game winning streak and bowl eligible for the third consecutive year, UTSA will return from its lone idle week of the regular season to face UAB on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff for the seventh meeting between the Roadrunners (6-2, 4-0) and Blazers (4-4, 2-3) is set for 2:30 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama. UTSA, which is receiving votes in both major polls this week, is seeking its second straight 5-0 start to the league schedule. This will mark the Roadrunners' first visit to Protective Stadium, which opened in 2021.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO