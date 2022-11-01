ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

YAHOO!

Deputies find man who pretended to rob vape shop for YouTube video

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested the man they say pretended to rob a vape shop for an online video. Brandon McMahon, 18, has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance video showed McMahon walking into...
CANTON, GA

