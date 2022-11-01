Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s cannabis experts discuss their thoughts on new CAURD guidelines
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management last week released guidelines for some of the state’s first legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. The 27-page document covers rules for things like staff training, record keeping and inventory. The guidance applies to all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries – which are slotted to open within the next eight weeks, per the state’s self-imposed year-end deadline.
newyorkupstate.com
Seed-to-sale, net terms and advertising: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
newyorkupstate.com
The state of the NYS cannabis industry: professionals will weigh in on hot topics and major news at Insider event
Cannabis business owners and other industry professionals from across New York State such as growers, legacy operators, and supporters will come together for a day of networking and actionable insights. NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by Cannaspire, is hosting its final event of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. View the complete list of panel speakers and topics here. The conference will also feature onsite vendors helping cannabis entrepreneurs build out their business team, as well as lightning-round consultations to answer questions about accounting, business plans, legal, and other considerations specific to cannabis businesses.
newyorkupstate.com
NY cancels its search for a bank to take on its $200 million cannabis fund
The agency overseeing New York’s $200 million Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund has canceled its public call for a financial institution to bank the money. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) posted a Request for Proposal in September for a financial institution to service the fund, which will consist of $50 million in state money and $150 million from private capital (yet to be raised) to go toward renovations and buildouts of the state’s first 150 dispensaries, as well as loans to license holders.
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s $200 million cannabis fund: Webber & Willis may hold serious conflicts of interest
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown happening tomorrow, then get tickets before they sell out!. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that the two high-profile individuals selected to manage a $200 million state cannabis fund may hold significant conflicts of interest that could place New York’s social equity-focused rollout in precarious ethical waters.
newyorkupstate.com
New York lands another project tied to chip industry
A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS cannabis business leaders to speak and network at major event this Friday – agenda, topics, ticket info
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by Cannaspire, will hold a professional cannabis industry conference from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. Join cannabis business owners and other industry professionals such as growers, legacy operators, and supporters for a day of actionable industry insights discussed by thought leaders. There will be an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. View the complete list of panel speakers and topics here.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY fall foliage map: Grand finale of leaf-peeping season hits Hudson Valley
Cold Spring, N.Y. — So long, trees cloaked in red, gold and orange. Hello, naked winter branches. After eight glorious weeks, Upstate New York’s leaf-peeping season has come to an end. Nearly every region across Upstate — from the Adirondacks and the Catskills to the Finger Lakes and Chautauqua-Allegheny — is filled with past-peak leaves.
Comments / 0