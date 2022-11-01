The Brazilian crowd at IEM Rio Major was left in shambles after Cloud9 reverse-swept FaZe Clan (16-14 on Overpass) in the first round of the Legends Stage today. FaZe are one of the crowd favorites at the Riocentro venue because of the Danish in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen and his team full of stars. They had the game in their hands after taking the second pistol round of the game and being 12-4 up, but instead, C9 finished on top thanks to a dominant CT side performance. The crowd reacted like Brazilian commentator Alexandre “Gaules” Borba was expecting and instantly booed C9 and their star player Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov after the match was concluded.

1 HOUR AGO