During the first four days of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022, one map was played more than 10 times. Inferno has stood out as the most chosen map at the event so far, being played 11 times, according to HLTV. But because it’s one of the most popular maps in CS:GO, its high pick rate doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
The first day of the Legends Stage at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major has begun. Eight teams join the action in Brazil, taking on the eight squads that advanced to second stage of the tournament from the Challengers Stage. Overall, the first day will bring us 16 best-of-one series today, which will seed the teams into 2-0, 1-1, and 0-2 brackets for tomorrow.
Eight CS:GO teams qualified for the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major, but only one did it with a negative round difference. While seven teams maintained a positive round difference, one European team stood out. Fnatic advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-2 record but had a -13 round difference, according to HLTV.
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
The first few days of the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have not lacked in excitement, thanks to an abundance of closely contested matches and incredible energy coming from the Brazilian crowd. But it’s not all been smooth sailing, and that’s not just in reference to the...
A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players from 13 different countries within the EMEA region are set to compete for five slots at the Dragonlands World Championship in the EMEA Regional Finals. Taking place over the course of three days from Nov. 4 to 7, the EMEA Dragonlands TFT Rising...
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Everybody at home thought their PC had unexpectedly shut down after the IEM Rio CS:GO Major observer experienced the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error amid the broadcast of OG vs. Vitality today in the Challengers Stage. The match was in the sixth round of Dust II when the...
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
Over the past few years, fans of professional League of Legends have clamored for format changes for the two major international tournament of the competitive year, the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship. For those who have joined the crowd of restless fans, it’s time to celebrate. At a...
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
TimTheTatman, one of YouTube Gaming’s top streamers and a longtime Overwatch player, will be hosting a special co-stream during the Grand Finals for the 2022 Overwatch League season. While the announcement doesn’t directly say when Tim will be hosting his co-stream, which is made even more confusing by the...
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
After quitting competitive Fortnite to pursue VALORANT back in June, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is reaffirming his commitment to going pro and is now looking to field offers as a Chamber/duelist main. Over the past two months, he’s competed in various open qualifier events in the European scene with...
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship finals is only two days away and the hype cannot...
