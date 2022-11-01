Read full article on original website
Saturday's fan schedule for LSU vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium
1 p.m. PMAC open to public, 1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat),. 1 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC) 1:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village. 3 p.m. Suites and...
Pitching steps up in world series
AUBURN | The pitching really came together the last two weeks. Auburn closed out fall practice this week with the annual intrasquad Orange-Blue world series. The Orange team took the rubber game of the three-game series with a 2-0 win Friday night. “I feel like the last two weeks, the...
Auburn too big for UAH
Some things in life just aren’t fair. Auburn was the bigger team in this matchup and proved it by dominating UAH down low en route to an 87-69 win over UAH on Wednesday from Neville Arena. The Tigers put up 40 points in the paint and out-rebounded UAH 42...
Sting Factor: Gernorris Wilson backs off pledge to Auburn
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
Productive night for Flanigan
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl called the last two weeks the best practices of Allen Flanigan’s career. The senior certainly showed it Wednesday night 87-69 exhibition win over UAH with 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in just 23 minutes off the bench. “Al, getting back and seeing Al...
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks announces top 3 schools, sets commitment date
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks from IMG Academy released his top three schools on Thursday. The Chesapeake, Virginia native revealed he would choose Alabama, Florida, and LSU. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder will announce his final decision on Dec. 23. Ricks recently reclassified for the 2023 recruiting class and is currently the No....
