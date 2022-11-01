Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this
NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
J.J. Redick uses Nets mishandling Jarrett Allen as case of letting Kevin Durant’s and Kyrie Irving’s empowerment go too far
The Brooklyn Nets were once seen as true contenders for an NBA championship shortly after they managed to pair Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant together. A couple years later, it seems quite apparent that the Nets are more likely to blow up the current roster completely and start a rebuild than win an NBA title anytime soon.
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full ...
Report: Nets’ Ben Simmons comes up in cursory trade talks
Ben Simmons has not found his groove yet with the Brooklyn Nets since his return from a long 470-day layoff. Simmons is back in street clothes again, missing the Nets’ last two games with left knee soreness this time. The 6-10 Australian playmaker is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 assists,...
Comments / 0