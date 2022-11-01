ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this

NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
J.J. Redick uses Nets mishandling Jarrett Allen as case of letting Kevin Durant’s and Kyrie Irving’s empowerment go too far

The Brooklyn Nets were once seen as true contenders for an NBA championship shortly after they managed to pair Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant together. A couple years later, it seems quite apparent that the Nets are more likely to blow up the current roster completely and start a rebuild than win an NBA title anytime soon.
