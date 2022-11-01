Read full article on original website
What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Hey BisMan, What’s The MOST You Would Spend On A Snow Scraper?
First, let me get this out of the way... I am from California, but I have lived out in North Dakota since 2014, so I feel I am somewhat qualified to write about vital things pertaining to Mother Nature, more importantly, WINTER. When I first moved to Fargo, I had never experienced snow, never picked it up, or watched it fall out of the sky the coldest temps I had ever been in was around 40 degrees. So obviously the lovely sounds of ice being scraped off a windshield, followed by a steady flow of curse words from the not-so-happy human being, never graced my virgin ears. Before I knew it I was handed my first snow scraper.
Hilarious New Viral Video From This ND & MN Celebrity
That time of year, the annual deer opener is upon us this upcoming weekend. That time of year when nostalgic times are met with modern technology but yet the end of the day, nothing's really changed. Only thing is, some of us are getting older and the young'uns are being brought into the fold. Learning when traditions exceed Christmas decorations or Thanksgiving planning.
