New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), hasreceived $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program Awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in NMTC awards nationwide aimed to support economic development initiatives in rural and urban low-income communities.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO