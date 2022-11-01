Read full article on original website
$40M Awarded to Spur Economic Growth in Rural and Low-income Communities
New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), hasreceived $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program Awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in NMTC awards nationwide aimed to support economic development initiatives in rural and urban low-income communities.
