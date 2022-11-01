During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO