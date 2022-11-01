Read full article on original website
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
New AEW Reality TV Series Has Reportedly Begun Filming
An as-yet unnamed AEW reality television show has reportedly begun filming, according to a report from Pwinsider. The report indicates that filming began this week, with Warner Bros. Discovery producing the program. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent backstage at Dynamite. They’ll also be filming at...
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Wants To Work With
Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to AEW television last night, following the All-Atlantic Championship match. Shibata confronted PAC, who was attempting to beat down Orange Cassidy following the title fight. Cassidy retained the title in last night’s match, setting up an All-Atlantic City Dream Match between himself and the...
Lance Anoa’i On Rumored Mania Main Event Between Roman And Rock
During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu (aka Lance Anoa’i) discussed the long-rumored WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Samu is the real-life cousin of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In his appearance, he talked about who would have the edge in the match and more. You can read highlights (and see a clip of his interview) below:
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Is Underrated, Calls Seth Rollins The Next Shawn Michaels
Kurt Angle believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels. During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jon Moxley’s time in The Shield and why he believes “Mox” is underrated, Seth Rollins’ future in WWE, and more.
Main Event For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling Revealed, More
Impact Wrestling fans now know what tonight’s main event will be. According to Pwinsider, Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. The report also notes that Impact! Plus has included all August 2009 episodes of Impact Wrestling on the service.
Muhammad Hassan: A Poorly Timed & Misunderstood Character
Back in 2004, when the world lived in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy, many fresh faces emerged in WWE. One of those was Muhammad Hassan after debuting on an episode of Monday Night Raw on December 13th. After spending two years in OVW’s development territory, his career skyrocketed into the stratosphere. He was 24-years-old, and the future looked bright. This article takes an in-depth look at Mark Copani’s short WWE career, and I hope you appreciate the analysis of a poorly timed, yet sorely misunderstood character.
AEW News: Jarrett’s Debut, Colt Cabana’s Return, Who Was Backstage
Pwinsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was kept hidden backstage prior to appearing on AEW Dynamite last night. Jarrett was flown into Washington D.C for the show, which filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. Tony Khan would go on to announce that Jarrett has been named as the Director of Business Development. Khan...
Bodhi Hayward Says He Was ‘Shocked’ Over His WWE Release On Tuesday
On Tuesday, Bodhi Hayward was released from WWE and later posted an emotional video to react. During a recent interview with Pwmania, Hayward opened up on getting the call that he was being cut, what WWE management told him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Steve Austin Open To The Idea Of Doing Another Match?
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. While speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis...
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins’ Criticism Once Again
While appearing on commentary for Monday Night RAW recently, Seth Rollins made a comment at Dana Brooke’s expense. Speaking during Austin Theory’s match, Rollins quipped that Theory would have a better chance cashing in on Brooke as the 24/7 champion than he would on Rollins (who is the current WWE U.S. Champion).
AEW News – Danhausen Attempts To Hijack RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Set, FTR, Ari Daivari
You can check out Danhausen’s latest vlog below. In this episode, the very nice, very evil one attempts to hijack the set of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check that out below:. FTR’s Dax Harwood took to Twitter today to reveal where fans can purchase an officially...
Notes On Rick Ross’ Dynamite Appearance, Billy Gunn Birthday Bash
Fightful Select has some additional notes from backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. According to Grapsody’s Will Washington, AEW had been making overtures for rapper Rick Ross to make an appearance as far back as August. Ross made his debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and...
Mick Foley Reveals How He’s Feeling Mentally, WWE Return?
Mick Foley is no stranger to concussions. During the latest edition of his “Foley is Pod,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on how he’s feeling better mentally than he was during his active days in wrestling, not being able to remember promos, and more. You can...
AEW Is Looking For A New Medical Coordinator, ROH Final Battle Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went on sale to the general public today. ROH Final Battle 2022 takes place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. All Elite Wrestling has posted a new job listing for a new medical coordinator....
