ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change. RJK Partnership and SNE Broadcasting are...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
1420 WBSM

ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting

One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rhodybeat.com

A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Make way for Reunion Tap & Table, in Whitinsville

The storefront in the Whitinsville Plaza formerly occupied by Jube’s will be home to Reunion Tap & Table. The buzz in the neighborhood began soon after the banner was strung across the front of what was Jube’s, announcing the arrival before long of a new restaurant—Reunion Tap & Table.
NORTHBRIDGE, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy