His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change. RJK Partnership and SNE Broadcasting are...
MUST SEE: Local basketball player with special needs hits half court buzzer beater
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Players and parents in Dartmouth were going crazy Thursday afternoon when a local basketball star with special needs hits a half court buzzer beater to end the first half. The Dartmouth Unified Sports Basketball team was hosting Middleborough at the high school gym when Dartmouth’s own...
Bristol Community College Bayhawks Aim to Win Gold at National Tournament
The Bristol Community College women's soccer team made history over the weekend when they became the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XXI Champions, and they aim to continue their historic run in a few weeks when they compete for the national championship. Their victory over Holyoke Community College...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
DEM to remove docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting
One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
WCVB
Hotel offers to reinstate wedding room block canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple's wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal followingTaylor Swift's announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a...
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
Win Tickets to See Tony Danza at New Bedford’s Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
Television star Tony Danza (Taxi, Who's the Boss?) is coming to New Bedford and is bringing his "Tony Danza: Standards and Stories" show to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. Danza will share stories from his life and career while also performing songs from the Great American Songbook. The show is...
New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning
After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Valley Breeze
Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream
SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield. Dany Abounajem, who owns...
theyankeexpress.com
Make way for Reunion Tap & Table, in Whitinsville
The storefront in the Whitinsville Plaza formerly occupied by Jube’s will be home to Reunion Tap & Table. The buzz in the neighborhood began soon after the banner was strung across the front of what was Jube’s, announcing the arrival before long of a new restaurant—Reunion Tap & Table.
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
