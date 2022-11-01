Read full article on original website
NASDAQ 100 Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,782.15. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252276940, 92.13% below its average volume of 3208008701.21. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
USD/EUR Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:15 EST on Thursday, 3 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.02. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.04% up from its 52-week low and 2.242% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Cocoa Futures Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Friday, 4 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,365.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 0, 100% below its average volume of 17483286.61. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 4 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $118,477.54. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.36% up from its 52-week low and 2.59% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.801% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8008% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.64. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.114% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.362% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:03 EST on Friday, 4 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 3257, 99.99% below its average volume of 5901726782.14. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 3 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,727.79. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 213737553, 93.39% below its average volume of 3234450063.14. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0762% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 5 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.04. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.39% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.636% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
USD/CNH Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:13 EST on Thursday, 3 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.33. Usd/cnh price analysis: extends pullback from weekly resistance below 7.3200 even as China data disappoints. USD/CNH is justified by short-term bearish technical signs despite...
USD/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.274% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.02% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 1.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,903.00. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60658945, 84.08% below its average volume of...
Momo Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $4.66 at 15.02, to $5.36 at 16:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Momo’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,221.38. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 18.84% down from its 52-week high.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Natural Gas Futures Bullish By 24% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 24.21% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:53 EST on Friday, 4 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.46. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 113629, 99.99% below its average volume of 5701970227.48. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Marathon Stock Slides By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 22.05% in 5 sessions from $13.65 at -22.05, to $10.64 at 15:40 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Lumber Futures Over 18% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 18.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:51 EST on Friday, 4 November, Lumber (LBS) is $434.50. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 22876368.87. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Fortinet Stock Went Down By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped by a staggering 18.14% in 5 sessions from $57.1 to $46.74 at 15:52 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Fortinet’s...
RenaissanceRe Hold Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.53% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with RenaissanceRe Hold rising 9.53% to $176.60 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE fell 0.29% to $14,455.67, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. RenaissanceRe Hold’s...
FMC Technologies Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped 9.47% to $11.51 at 15:20 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
