GREEN BAY (3-5) at DETROIT (1-6) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Packers 37-30 on Jan. 9 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Packers lost 27-17 at Buffalo; Lions lost 31-27 at home to Miami. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (15),...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 MINUTES AGO