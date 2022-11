SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Donald Mars, 73, of Bedford, Mass., was arraigned on a first degree murder charge Thursday in connection with the 1966 death of Betty Lou Zukowski. According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Zukowski, who was 10-years-old, left her family’s home in Chicopee around 6 p.m. on May 26, 1966 after telling her mother she got a phone call from a friend. Stanley and Mildred Zukowski reported her missing later that evening and her body was found in the Westfield River in West Springfield four days later.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO