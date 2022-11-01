ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oakland.edu

MI-ACE meeting held at OU

Oakland University was the proud host of the 2022 MI-American Council on Education Women’s Network Institute (MI-ACE) on October 25. It marked the first in-person session since 2019. Dr. Anita Hicks and Joi Cunningham, J.D. (co-institutional representatives [IR's] for OU, as appointed by President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz), as well...
flyernews.com

UD engineering student dies in vehicle accident

Pictured is Justin Pressler. Photo courtesy of Campus Ministry. The university announced Monday the death of a student through a campus-wide email. Justin Pressler, 21, died Saturday after a traffic accident near his home in Northville, Michigan. Pressler was a junior electrical engineering major and member of the Sustainability Club,...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids

A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students

Editor's note: Greg Guzmán's name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this story. The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Greg Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections

Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
mycitymag.com

Flint’s First Lady of Jazz

The club was hoppin’ – the Casablanca in Flint on Industrial Ave. was “the place” to find and experience new singing talent in the ‘70s, especially on open mic night. A singer had just left the stage to raucous applause and waiting in the wings backstage, a teenage girl was about to give her first performance. This would be her third attempt; each previous time she had turned back at the last minute, unsure she could do it. The room was packed. What would they think? Would she be good enough?
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere

Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights to keep its animal shelter, but use county animal control

Madison Heights pet owners will have to get their dog licenses from the county now that the city is using Oakland County animal control services. The move went into effect Tuesday and Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines on Monday gave a presentation on the city’s Facebook page that is on YouTube at https://loom.ly/UVeE56o.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

