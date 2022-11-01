Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween Party, sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's, returned after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- and the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook.
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
WUSA
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)
John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween
Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Teases Prosthetic-Heavy Halloween Costume, Says She'll Need an EMT on Standby (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum is bringing back her annual Halloween party with a bang! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Klum on the set of America's Got Talent: All Stars, where the Halloween-queen teased her prosthetic-heavy costume. "I'm very excited," Klum, who put her annual party on pause the last two years due...
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. “I will always be the OG […]
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Charlize Theron's motherhood journey began in 2012 when she adopted her daughter Jackson, 10. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting her younger daughter August, 7, in 2015. The star opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about her decision to adopt and shared...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
TODAY.com
See the TODAY anchors in their Vegas-themed costumes!
The TODAY anchors reveal their costumes for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza on the plaza, including Sheinelle as a Vegas showgirl, Willie as Elvis, Craig as Muhammad Ali, Carson as David Copperfield and Savannah and Hoda as Cirque du Soleil performers!Oct. 31, 2022.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Tia Mowry's Split From Cory Hardrict
The actor and former talk show host shared how she has had her sister's back during the separation.
WUSA
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Makes Her Debut at Mom's Annual Halloween Party (Exclusive)
Finally celebrating Halloween in star-studded style! Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, hit up her famous mom's iconic Halloween party this year and was super excited to get to be involved. Leni, 18, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the over-the-top costume party on Monday at Moxy NYC Lower East Side,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Spooky good things come to those who wait. For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Engagement
A match made in paradise! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt finished Bachelor in Paradise season 7 as one of only three engaged couples, but their journey was full of twists and turns. Amabile, affectionately known to fans as Grocery Store Joe, made his Bachelor Nation debut during Becca Kufrin‘s season...
WUSA
'Chicago P.D.': LaRoyce Hawkins on Jesse Lee Soffer's Absence and Atwater's Dangerous New Case (Exclusive)
Chicago P.D. has evolved dramatically over the course of its decade-long (and counting) run on NBC, but the police procedural has experienced quite a bit of change in its current 10th season with the departure of series star Jesse Lee Soffer in the Oct. 5 episode. "This is quite the...
