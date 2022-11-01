ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WUSA

'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)

John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
Daily Mail

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Glamour

Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’

There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
People

Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween

Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Charlize Theron's motherhood journey began in 2012 when she adopted her daughter Jackson, 10. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting her younger daughter August, 7, in 2015. The star opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about her decision to adopt and shared...
RadarOnline

‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
HOUSTON, TX
TODAY.com

See the TODAY anchors in their Vegas-themed costumes!

The TODAY anchors reveal their costumes for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza on the plaza, including Sheinelle as a Vegas showgirl, Willie as Elvis, Craig as Muhammad Ali, Carson as David Copperfield and Savannah and Hoda as Cirque du Soleil performers!Oct. 31, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy