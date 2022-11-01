Read full article on original website
Related
thediwire.com
HPS Corporate Lending Fund Updates Monthly NAV Per Share
HPS Corporate Lending Fund, a perpetual-life non-traded business development company sponsored by HPS Investment Partners, has declared its net asset value per share for Sept. 30, 2022. Class I, Class D, and Class F shares had an NAV per share of $24.21 as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $24.48...
fashionunited.com
Frasers acquires 95 percent of Mysale shares, could trigger acquisition and AIM delisting
After undergoing a lengthy process, Frasers Group has announced that it has acquired 95.35 percent of Mysale’s shares as its offer period for the Australian marketplace's shareholders came to a close. As of November 1, the group said it now owns or has received valid acceptances totaling over 991.5...
US News and World Report
Blackstone to Take Control of Emerson's Climate Tech in $14 Billion Deal
(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc in a deal that values the business at $14 billion, as the U.S. industrial firm pivots to supplying to a booming automation market. The company will receive an upfront payment of about...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
NBC New York
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
kitco.com
AMG says its lithium business contributes most to all-time record earnings in third quarter
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 EBITDA of $103 million was the highest in AMG's history, and...
daystech.org
Bharti Airtel Posts Profit Miss as 5G Rollout Gets Underway
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator . Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator because it begins to roll out 5G providers throughout the nation. The provider, led by...
kalkinemedia.com
Lightspeed Commerce Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Montreal Quebec-based company is expected to report a 37.5% increase in revenue to $183.182 million from $133.22 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30, above its last closing price of C$26.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.12 -0.15 Missed -22.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 20.5 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 Beat 12.5 Jun. -0.20 -0.15 -0.37 Missed -144 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.21 -0.33 Missed -57.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.22 -0.17 -0.39 Missed -129.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.20 Missed -97.2 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
MP Materials Corp expected to post earnings of 30cents a share - Earnings Preview
* MP Materials Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Las Vegas Nevada-based company is expected to report a 17.8% increase in revenue to $117.551 million from $99.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for MP Materials Corp is for earnings of 30 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for MP Materials Corp is $46.25, above its last closing price of $31.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.33 0.33 0.43 Beat 28.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.43 0.41 0.50 Beat 22.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.25 0.24 0.31 Beat 30.9 Sep. 30 2021 0.18 0.17 0.27 Beat 63.5 Jun. 0.13 0.13 0.17 Beat 33.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.06 0.08 0.13 Beat 62.5 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 02:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
kalkinemedia.com
Quaker Chemical Corp expected to post earnings of $1.47 a share - Earnings Preview
* Quaker Chemical Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Conshohocken Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $488.275 million from $449.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Quaker Chemical Corp is for earnings of $1.47 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Quaker Chemical Corp is $196, above its last closing price of $159.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.06 1.05 1.32 Beat 25.4 Mar. 31 2022 1.41 1.41 1.42 Beat 0.7 Dec. 31 2021 1.57 1.58 1.29 Missed -18.5 Sep. 30 2021 1.55 1.56 1.63 Beat 4.5 Jun. 1.43 1.41 1.82 Beat 29.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.46 1.46 2.11 Beat 44.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.52 1.52 1.63 Beat 7.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.97 0.94 1.56 Beat 66.4 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 02:12 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kitco.com
Lithium producer Livent posts net income of $78M in third quarter on strong customer demand
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million in Q3 2022, 29% higher than the previous quarter,...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
kalkinemedia.com
Nikola Corp expected to post a loss of 39 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nikola Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Phoenix Arizona-based company is expected to report revenue of $22.144 million, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $21.10 million and $24.40 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nikola Corp is for a loss of 39 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nikola Corp is $9, above its last closing price of $3.79. The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Capital Expenditures between USD85 million and USD90 million.The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD-2.5 hundred% and USD-2.4 hundred%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 Beat 11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.27 -0.21 Beat 21.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.23 Beat 29 Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.27 -0.22 Beat 20 Jun. -0.29 -0.29 -0.20 Beat 30.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.28 -0.27 -0.14 Beat 48.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.17 Beat 27.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.20 -0.20 -0.16 Beat 18.1 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:37 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Selecta Biosciences Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Selecta Biosciences Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Watertown Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 3.2% increase in revenue to $25.214 million from $24.43 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $1.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.08 0.06 Beat 177.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.11 0.23 Beat 312.3 Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.07 0.03 Beat 141.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.03 -0.07 -0.16 Missed -115.4 Jun. -0.13 -0.12 0.04 Beat 134.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.12 -0.22 Missed -80.3 Dec. 31 2020 -0.09 -0.12 -0.14 Missed -21 Sep. 30 2020 0.12 0.06 -0.09 Missed -250 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 14:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
A glance at A2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) developments in FY22
During FY22, A2 Milk reported a revenue of NZ$1.45 billion. A2 Milk has renewed its import and distribution arrangements with CSFA for the next five years. Shares of New Zealand-based infant formula business A2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) were spotted trading on the positive side, up 7.779% at AU$5.680 apiece on ASX despite any price-sensitive update by the company (as of 10:39 AM AEDT, 3 November 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 17 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Victoria British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 146.7% increase in revenue to $36.177 million from $14.67 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is $21.5, above its last closing price of $8.13. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.22 -0.25 Missed -11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.27 -0.27 -0.27 Met -1.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.27 -0.27 -0.25 Beat 6.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.34 -0.33 -0.39 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.37 -0.36 -0.37 Missed -1.6 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.36 -0.40 Missed -9.6 Dec. 31 2020 -0.17 -0.24 -0.05 Beat 79.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.28 Missed -19.8 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:36 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
kalkinemedia.com
'Massive scars': Germany's Uniper posts record 40 billion euro net loss
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop its supplies. The nine-month loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long...
Comments / 0