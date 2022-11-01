Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
WBUR
Mass General Brigham tells patients it won't tolerate threats or harassment of health care workers
The state’s biggest hospital system is implementing a new code of conduct that aims to protect its workers from threats and harassment, including racist comments, by patients and visitors. Mass General Brigham said it won’t allow offensive remarks about race, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits....
WBUR
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet
This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
WBUR
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
WBUR
After 'Portraits of Pride' exhibit vandalism, 3 people impacted share their reactions
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 4. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Just days before the Portraits of Pride exhibit on the Boston Common was set to close, several of the photographs of LGBTQ leaders were slashed. With similar incidents targeting the LGBTQ community in recent months, we dive Beneath the Headlines and talk about what's going on.
WBUR
My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth
I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
WBUR
Boston not on track to reach carbon reduction goals, new report finds
The largest city in Massachusetts is not on pace to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030, according to Northeastern University researchers, who describe Boston's goal as "likely out of reach" in a new report. The Boston Foundation's Inaugural Boston Climate Progress Report says an "immediate pivot" is needed...
WBUR
Election 2022 mural from WBUR and the American Press Institute debuts
WBUR has engaged Yenny Hernandez, Boston-based mural and graphic designer, to create a traveling public art installation in conjunction with our 2022 Massachusetts Voter Guide and funded with a grant from the American Press Institute. The "Your Voice Counts!" design is created to both inspire and inform by including a...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
WBUR
With winter coming, experts discuss seasonal affective disorder and how to handle it
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Dozens of families were placed in hotels in Methuen, Plymouth and Kingston over the last few weeks as part of the state's emergency housing assistance program. We check in with the organizations providing services for those people.
WBUR
Boston Pride raises 3rd championship banner as team prepares for new season
The commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation will be in Brighton on Saturday evening to watch the Boston Pride raise its third championship banner ahead of starting its 2022-2023 season. "Boston has a winning championship organization within the league," said Reagan Carey, commissioner of the league. "It'll be an opportunity...
WBUR
Cambridge stakes over $45 million on a sleek new community arts space
It isn’t every day that a city drops $45.5 million to transform an old industrial building into a gleaming new community arts center. But that’s more or less what the city of Cambridge did with The Foundry, a maker space near Kendall Square that opened last month. The...
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including a dance performance and an adaption of the 'The Cherry Orchard'
October has come and gone. I had so much fun last weekend seeing everyone dressed up and celebrating Halloween. The best costumes I saw were worn by two little dogs and their owner. They dressed up as insects–a bumble bee, a butterfly and a ladybug. The holiday celebrations may be over, but not to worry. The arts scene in Boston is offering up some other sweet treats. This weekend, you can catch a modern adaption of the classic Russian play “The Cherry Orchard,” watch Grammy-award-winning singer Dee Dee Bridgewater perform and see an inclusive dance performance from Abilities Dance Boston. But that’s not all. See the rest of our recommendations below.
WBUR
Choreographer William Forsythe's 'As Anticipated' has its world premiere at the Boston Ballet
In his latest for the Boston Ballet, choreographer William Forsythe draws from his rich repertoire as well as ballet’s centuries-old roots. “As Anticipated” features three pieces speaking same choreographic language — they move horizontally, pushing and pulling, and remain grounded in space. Throughout his 58 years...
WBUR
40 years in, punk rock band Nervous Eaters are as rowdy as ever
There’s a lot to cover when you’re talking about Nervous Eaters. Formed sometime in the mid-1970s, the Boston-based punk rock group experienced an era that we’ll probably never see again, a time when clubs across the city shook with the sound of rock and roll on any given night of the week. Some people go as far as labeling Nervous Eaters one of Boston’s first punk bands, a title earned from countless nights playing The Rathskeller — ubiquitously known as “The Rat” — in Kenmore Square, where they held a stint as the house band. “[Nervous Eaters] would open for anybody that would come through — Elvis Costello, Talking Heads, The Stranglers, The Police, The Go-Go’s,” says Brad Hallen, the group’s bass player. “Everybody played there.”
WBUR
One-man show hopes to reframe how we think about Thomas Paine
We speak with Ian Ruskin, actor and writer of the one-man show, "To Begin the World Again: The Life of Thomas Paine," and Thomas Patterson, Bradlee professor of government and the press at the Harvard Kennedy School. Ruskin hopes to change the way we think about Paine and his place in history.
