October has come and gone. I had so much fun last weekend seeing everyone dressed up and celebrating Halloween. The best costumes I saw were worn by two little dogs and their owner. They dressed up as insects–a bumble bee, a butterfly and a ladybug. The holiday celebrations may be over, but not to worry. The arts scene in Boston is offering up some other sweet treats. This weekend, you can catch a modern adaption of the classic Russian play “The Cherry Orchard,” watch Grammy-award-winning singer Dee Dee Bridgewater perform and see an inclusive dance performance from Abilities Dance Boston. But that’s not all. See the rest of our recommendations below.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO