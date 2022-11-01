Read full article on original website
Justsayin
3d ago
So now the land will be useless. The Indians will do nothing with it…. Except let it go to waste. Instead the could have used the opportunity to educate all the visitors to that area in teaching and educating folks of the history of the area. But that would take work and pride in your history.
Reply
4
idaho user
3d ago
land of free home of the brave HAHAHA what joke is that Bureau of Land Management or is a black lives matter
Reply(1)
5
Related
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
kmvt
How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public an environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The Nez Perce Tribe opposes new mining in the area due to its potential impact on salmon habitat. The tribe says the project is within its aboriginal homeland where it has treaty rights.
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
Idaho National Guard members back from yearlong deployment
BOISE, Idaho — After a yearlong overseas deployment, the Idaho National Guard on Friday welcomed home about 200 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) at Gowen Field in Boise. The soldiers were deployed to Southwest Asia to assist in Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), a joint mission...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70
The deer's body was left behind with only the head removed. The post Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70 appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Correction: The donation total from Jerry Jones to Ammon Bundy has been updated and is less than the total that was reflected in the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine system earlier this week. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the […] The post Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
An updated look at Idaho's drought conditions
100% of Idaho is seeing some degree of drought conditions. However, that could be drastically different by spring, according to regional scientists.
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
Why Your Vote Does and Doesn’t Matter in the State of Idaho
November has begun and while many think of Thanksgiving, Fall, and the beginning of Christmas shopping with the month, it also means that voting season is here. While early voting has been open for a bit, many wait until voting day to cast their ballots. For those that don't know, as it is easy to forget sometimes, the polls are open on November 8, which is fast approaching. While this year is not a presidential election, it doesn't mean you should skip voting. We are blessed with the freedom to vote for those in power and should exercise that right, but in Idaho does it mean as much as it does in other states?
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
This Unique Idaho High School Mascot Wins National Recognition
Here in Idaho, there is a lot of pride and allegiance to our high schools--given there have been very few new schools built in recent history, most "locals" went to a school that has been around for a very, very long time. These loyalties have developed rivalries over the years that are battled on fields, courts, and race tracks annually. Everyone knows that Bishop Kelly and Kuna will never get along and that Eagle and Mountain View will forever go back and forth-- right?
Post Register
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and hops, No. 3 in milk and cheese production and total milk cows, No. 4 in dry onions, spring wheat and lentils, and No. 5 in dry edible beans, corn silage and dry edible peas.
PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates
While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 5