Read full article on original website
Related
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
Coeur d'Alene 25th 'Journey to the North Pole' kicking off this month
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises and The Coeur d'Alene Resort are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Journey to the North Pole Cruises, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Tickets are on sale for this tradition that has been named one of...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID
Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
inlander.com
To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news
It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
No, the U.S. will not run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a rumor that’s gained traction through Twitter and other social media outlets, many people are under the impression the United States is battling a diesel fuel shortage. More specifically, voices like Tucker Carlson are spreading information that the United States will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days. That is not true. The United States...
inlander.com
Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!
Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
Comments / 0