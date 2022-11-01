ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Carthage Theatre Department’s New Play Initiative presents ‘Memento Mori’ this weekend

Nov. 4-5, 10-12 | 7:30 p.m. “Memento Mori” is a fantastical story woven from the collective minds of the ensemble and directors, all grappling with life’s biggest questions: Why are we here? Why does that matter? And what comes next? The play is a modern and imaginative reflection on mortality, grief, and the afterlife developed by the student ensemble and faculty director Neil Scharnick in partnership with West End House School of Arts in Killarney, Ireland.
KENOSHA, WI
SPIRIT will be held in JAC 219 tomorrow

Join the Center for Faith and Spirituality student leaders for SPIRIT at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night. This week we’ll meet in room 219 in the Johnson Art Center and talk about the things that bring us comfort. As part of the conversation, students will be able to make small fleece “comfort” blankets.
Men’s Soccer Falls Short at North Central

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — In the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Men's Soccer Tournament Wednesday evening, the Carthage College men's soccer team fought hard against North Central (Ill.) but fell 1-0. Final score: North Central (Ill.) 1 - Carthage 0. Location: Naperville, Illinois - Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. Records: North...
See Ally Kline ’23 perform her recital ‘One Perfect Moment’ tomorrow

Ally Kline ’23 will perform her recital, “One Perfect Moment,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the H. F. Johnson Recital Hall. Professor Melissa Cardamone will accompany Ally throughout her performance. To begin the night, Ally will perform “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness” by Henry Purcell....
