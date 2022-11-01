Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Canucks Preview
Nashville Wraps Up Canadian Portion of Road Trip with Visit to Vancouver. After picking up a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, the Nashville Predators continue their five-game road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The puck drops at Rogers Arena at 9 p.m....
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils
The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
NHL
Game Preview: 11.05.22 vs. SEA
PIT: 4-5-2 (10 points) | SEA: 6-4-2 (14 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena for Military Appreciation night presented by 84 Lumber. Pittsburgh has points in all four home games this season (3-0-1). Last season, the Penguins dropped their only home game against Seattle in overtime. Evgeni Malkin scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in the 2-1 game. The Penguins are 10-3-1 in their last 14 home games against Western Conference opponents.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Nov. 5 (home), Feb. 21 (away), Mar. 6 (home). The Canucks are 45-28-2-5 all-time against the Predators, including a 23-13-1-2 record at home. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Nashville (3-2-0 in their...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Korpisalo to make season debut for Blue Jackets
Boeser could return for Canucks; Liljegren in for Maple Leafs; Krejci back for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo will start and make his season debut against the Colorado...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
CHL Notebook: Avalanche goalie prospect Zhyhalau stepping up in class
Final player selected at 2022 NHL Draft has strong start after moving to OHL. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Rantanen enjoys memorable performance for Avalanche at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen is known as a cool customer among his Colorado Avalanche teammates, the type of poker-faced competitor who never lets the outside world see his emotions. Until Friday, that is. You can understand why. Imagine playing an NHL regular-season game in your home country for the...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
Zegras fined $1,500 for actions in Ducks game
NEW YORK - - Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been fined $1,500 for slashing San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning during NHL Game No. 158 in San Jose on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 12:25 of the...
NHL
Different rink, same lineup, and Wedgewood is ready
The Stars will get a new experience on Thursday, as they play at Mullett Arena, the brand-new home of the Arizona Coyotes. The team moved from Glendale over the summer and is playing at a new building on the campus of Arizona State University. They share the building with the Sun Devils, so there is a definite collegiate vibe that will make it unique in the NHL.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Buffalo in next on the homestand
Tampa Bay hosts the Sabres in an Atlantic Division matchup at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sabres on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Fly North to Face Canucks in Vancouver
The Ducks fly north of the border for the first time this season, taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will shoot for its third straight win after collecting back-to-back victories over...
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Coyotes
Following a nomadic couple of weeks, the Caps are back home for an extended stay of one week and four games, their longest homestand of the 2022-23 season. First up are the Arizona Coyotes, who make their lone visit to the District this season on Saturday night. A couple of...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Bruins, Rangers face off in marquee matchup
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. It's the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, SN NOW). This is big. The Rangers (6-3-2) have won three in a row, including 1-0 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, when they dominated every facet of the game except the scoreboard until forward Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07. They're getting some traction now after an 0-2-2 stretch. The Bruins (9-1-0) have shocked me with how well they've played. They've won six straight games, most recently a 6-5 come-from-behind overtime victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is a big test for the Rangers, but also for the Bruins. It's two Original Six teams. It's Madison Square Garden. It's a national broadcast on ESPN+. And, just for good measure, the Bruins are No. 1 and the Rangers No. 5 in NHL.com's Super 16 power rankings this week. This is must-watch hockey. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.
