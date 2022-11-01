ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega

The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested

On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead inside bakery freezer, police say

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman critically injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim, 26, shot in the back on Nostrand Avenue near Bergen Street around 3:10 a.m., authorities said. She was taken to an area hospital, where officials described her condition as […]
BROOKLYN, NY

