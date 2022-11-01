Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
FBI Announces 'Broad Threat' to Synagogues in NJBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a bakery’s walk-in freezer on Thursday morning. New York City police confirmed that officers were called to Beigel’s Bakery just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a man found “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the walk-in freezer.
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Man shot in abdomen during dispute at Brooklyn fried chicken joint; gunman at large
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the torso during an argument at a friend chicken joint in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Cops searching for 5 who tried to rob deli at gunpoint, fled before anyone could comply
Police are searching for five men or boys who tried to rob a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Monday. One member of the group brandished a gun and demanded property around 6:30 p.m. at Aden Deli & Grocery.
Girl, 12, boy, 14, found with loaded gun at Queens school
A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were taken into police custody Thursday for bringing a loaded gun into a Queens school, police said.
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
Suspect Wanted For Stealing Package From Forest Hills Apartment Building: NYPD
Police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment building in Forest Hills last week and stole a package from a mail area. The suspect gained entry by picking the lock of the outer door of the building, located in the vicinity of 67th Road and Booth Street, on Oct. 26 at around 3:45 a.m., according to police.
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
Woman critically injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim, 26, shot in the back on Nostrand Avenue near Bergen Street around 3:10 a.m., authorities said. She was taken to an area hospital, where officials described her condition as […]
