Derby, CT

New Haven Independent

Treasurer Hopefuls Split On ESG

Erick Russell promises to put Connecticut’s investments to double use: building returns for retirees and ​“helping families in this state.”. Harry Arora promises to do the first in order to give the legislature more dollars to do the second. That’s one way to view a core philosophical...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT

