ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
mycitizensnews.com
‘We’re patriots. People love it’: Ralliers dedicate weekends to being heard in Prospect
PROSPECT — For the 84th time in two years, they gathered again last Sunday, a blue-jean clad group of about 24 people waving their political concerns to the drivers passing by the corner of routes 68 and 69. Their issues shout from their signs, a walk-through of the past...
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT Comptroller's race, Guilford state rep and West Hartford town councilor face off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the race to be Connecticut’s next chief financial officer, Democrat Sean Scanlon, a four-term state lawmaker, is facing off against Republican Mary Fay, a three-term member of West Hartford's town council. The comptroller is responsible for paying...
ctexaminer.com
Ad Leads Readers Astray, The Day Claims Error, Boris Claims Attempt to Influence Election
NEW LONDON — On Sunday the New London Day posted a banner ad for Republican candidate Robert Boris that linked to a website containing “offensive and derogatory material,” according to Boris, instead of the campaign website that Boris had provided. Ian Bond, campaign manager for Boris —...
Connecticut synagogues on high alert following online threat in New Jersey
Federal agents who apprehended that person say he did not have the means or motive to carry out the threat, but that he harbored anger toward Jewish people.
Treasurer Hopefuls Split On ESG
Erick Russell promises to put Connecticut’s investments to double use: building returns for retirees and “helping families in this state.”. Harry Arora promises to do the first in order to give the legislature more dollars to do the second. That’s one way to view a core philosophical...
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NBC Connecticut
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
