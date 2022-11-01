An Inside Look at Tiffany Trump’s Bachelorette Party and Extravagant Gift Bags

Courtesy of Tiffany Trump

Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of.

Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags for the Florida native, 29, and her loved ones. She has worked with a variety of celebrity clients, including Vicki Gunvalson and Jon Gosselin , and has even planned events where superstars Diddy , Fergie , Caitlyn Jenner and more were in attendance.

Pixie Productions

To ensure that the gifts were a smashing success, the party planner assembled four different mood boards for Trump to choose from, either violet, ombré, floral or pastel. After some contemplating with Trump’s mother, Marla Maples , they ultimately landed on the pastel option.

“When I begin a gift bag project like Tiffany’s, I always think about the host, the occasion, the guest of honor, the venue, and of course, the guests,” the High-Low Hostess founder shared exclusively with Us Weekly . “All of those details impact the color scheme, the bag enclosures, and the bag itself.”

Pixie Productions

Each gift bag included a reusable ivory beach tote, swimsuit, personalized luggage tag, pearl sunglasses with a matching chain and personalized case, an assortment of jewelry, a scrunchie, an ivory baseball cap and tie-dye sarong. Each clothing item followed the pastel theme that the bride-to-be selected.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel like they were being given a ‘vacation uniform,’” Orso revealed. “So while every gal received Hunza G [one-size-fits-all] swimwear, each guest received a different style and color of bathing suit — cohesive and coordinated, but still individualized.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Trump

Also in the bag were a variety of self-care items like a rose-scented SPF mist, gummy candy and a toiletry bag filled with many travel-size beauty essentials for the tropical trip. Each guest also received a pastel Key West patch to commemorate the trip.

Pixie Productions

The gifts were a massive hit as the former first daughter shared photos of herself and her bride tribe rocking the many goodies from the custom swag bags.

The Georgetown Law alum announced her engagement to businessman Michael Boulos in January 2021. The couple will be tying the knot at her father’s Mar-a-Lago club on November 12, where he and her mother are both involved in planning the event.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” the legal research assistant wrote in January 2021 via Instagram. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper