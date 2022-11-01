Sean Marks: Nets have 'absolutely not' settled on Ime Udoka as Nash replacement

Brian Lewis: Sean Marks says he has “absolutely not” settled on Ime Udoka or any other specific replacement for Nash. #Nets

Hiring Ime Udoka could turn into another #Nets landmine nypost.com/2022/11/01/hir… via @nypostsports – 10:23 PM

Jacque Vaughn does not know how long he’ll be interim coach for. Is waiting for Sean Marks to tell him what’s next. – 10:01 PM

Next Brooklyn Net to leave

Sean Marks +400

Kyrie Irving +500

Kevin Durant +800

Ben Simmons N/A – 9:54 PM

Kyrie Irving finishes w/ 4 points (2-12 shooting) in loss to Bulls.

– His lowest point total in 111 games w/ Nets

– He’s scored fewer than 4 points just 5 times in 619-game career

– Sean Marks: Irving won’t speak to media until he “simmers down” following antisemitism controversy pic.twitter.com/xeSBEyspCv – 9:54 PM

The Celtics appear more than ready to let Ime Udoka walk. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 9:47 PM

Ime Udoka – his own questions still lingering – would be stepping into an almost no-lose/no-personal-blame situation in Brooklyn.

But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.

bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 8:12 PM

Better hope nothing happens to Sean Marks because you never know who they’d consider as a replacement, given their approach to these things this week. – 7:41 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Sean Marks during his presser today:

“I’ll be the first to tell you, there are certainly holes (in our roster). We’re not a finished product.” – 7:36 PM

☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙️☘️

Emergency Edition with news that Ime Udoka could be next coach of the Nets. How will it impact the Celtics?

📺 https://t.co/BTu1su53WV pic.twitter.com/uTw2f065OL – 7:16 PM

What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? a-list.libsyn.com/what-would-ime… – 7:07 PM

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks explained how the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Nash & what he’s looking for in his successor.

He also revealed the harsh reality about the Canadian coach & players’ role in the decision 🤯

basketnews.com/news-180239-ne… – 6:59 PM

In recent conversations between Nets GM Sean Marks & head coach Steve Nash, Nash acknowledged to Marks that players were not hearing his voice: “‘He was aware of ‘they’re not responding to me right now’ or ‘that was not the performance I needed to see out there,’” Marks said. – 6:47 PM

Sean Marks says Steve Nash told him that players were not responding to him.

“Over the course of the last days we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.” pic.twitter.com/XrgPCPVnaz – 5:53 PM

Sean Marks on coaching search:

“There’s a reason we made this move when we did… The organization does very, very thorough due diligence on anybody and you arrive at the best possible outcome.”

This amidst reports Nets have agreed to terms with suspended Celtics HC Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/J6O21P3inO – 5:43 PM

#Nets GM Sean Marks admits Kyrie’s last postgame presser “didn’t go well.” He adds “At this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people. Let’s let him simmer down and…I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail.” – 5:40 PM

Sean Marks on what he’s looking for in the next Nets head coach: “A leader. We’re looking for that for our group. We’re looking for somebody to have poise, charisma, accountability.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:35 PM

Sean Marks on Brooklyn’s title aspirations and Head Coaching search:

“I’m going to be honest, we have a window here… The decision we make in the next few days will be a catalyst for a turnaround.” pic.twitter.com/x7bvzCDFxe – 5:34 PM

New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Nets situation firing Steve Nash and reportedly hiring Ime Udoka, and then a whole lot else happening around the NBA: Giannis, Cade, Maxey, Lauri, Kawhi, Primo, Turner, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/1P2q0X… – 5:26 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks on decision to part ways with Head Coach Steve Nash:

“We both felt it was time… The team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing, we have fallen from our goals.” pic.twitter.com/3geFC9vklC – 5:24 PM

“No….absolutely not.”

Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game. Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving “simmer down” and not create more “fuss.” He said Irving’s last media session “didn’t go well.” – 5:18 PM

Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving won’t do media again tonight.

“We don’t want to cause more fuss right now. We decided to let him simmer down.” – 5:15 PM

Sean Marks says the team has had discussions with Kyrie behind the scenes and has been working with the ADL as the situation as unfolded. – 5:13 PM

Sean Marks suggests he wouldn’t have made the move to part ways with Steve Nash if he didn’t believe the Nets can still win a championship this season. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:13 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Sean Marks said Nets have talked to the ADL and continue to talk with Kyrie Irving. Said there’s no place for hate speech.

“I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in,” Marks said. “I’d like to turn ESPN or the TV not find you talking about us in that manner.” – 5:11 PM

Sean Marks on distractions around the team:

“I would like to get back to basketball, I think our players would like to as well.” – 5:10 PM

Sean Marks saying that Steve Nash told him after the win last night “they’re not responding to me” suggests Steve basically decided to go. He really should have never started the season if the two players who didn’t want him back were still here. – 5:09 PM

Marks: “We’ll do our due diligence like on anybody.” – 5:08 PM

“You’re doing your due diligence on everybody’s background to make sure you’re bringing in the right person for the right job at the right time.” – 5:08 PM

“No, absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM

“Absolutely not.” – 5:06 PM

“He has certainly not had an even playing field over 2.5 years here.” – 5:05 PM

Latest on the Nets finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka si.com/nba/2022/11/01… – 4:50 PM

Talking all things Nets, with @Alex Schiffer, @Joe Vardon and @Mike Vorkunov: Ime Udoka, Steve Nash, Kyrie, KD et al, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3752143/2022/1… – 4:31 PM

Nets will face external – and maybe internal – questions about vetting process if the deal with Ime Udoka is completed; Udoka’s rapport with Kevin Durant was one reason that there was some traction to the Nets-Celtics offseason trade talks. More here: pic.twitter.com/GTUKOHlE1C – 4:14 PM

My sources say the Nets job, for [redacted], being considered for Ime Udoka. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. – 4:09 PM

Took a look at why the Nets are bound to improve under their next coach, presumably Ime Udoka, but the structural challenges to contending with this roster: es.pn/3TYd3Sg (ESPN+) – 4:01 PM

“This is Brooklyn saying…they feel like they still have an opportunity to salvage their season”

According to multiple reports, the #Nets are planning to hire Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash. @adaniels33 reacts to the news #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/WEdAsOYT64 – 4:00 PM

Latest on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka and the Nets’ opening: bostonglobe.com/2022/11/01/spo… – 3:54 PM

Here’s how fast life happens.

33 days ago Ime Udoka was still the Celtics head coach.

33 days from now, he’ll coach against them when the Celtics play in Brooklyn.

(If you’re wondering, the Nets don’t play in Boston until February 1st, three months from today.) – 3:53 PM

Just posted:

Ime Udoka — his own questions still lingering — would be stepping into an almost no-lose situation in Brooklyn. But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.

bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 3:51 PM

Ime Udoka proved to be one of the NBA’s best defensive coaches in Boston. But he also had a roster loaded with high level defenders. The Nets don’t. Rebuilding that Brooklyn defense will be a challenge. – 3:47 PM

LIVE Garden Report: Nets Hiring Ime Udoka as their Next Head Coach | Powered by @betonline_ag, @AthleticGreens & @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:34 PM

I get why Celtics fans are confused that the team didn’t push for compensation for letting Ime Udoka go to the Nets. Totally fair to question that.

But it says a whole lot that Boston said “All yours” to a division rival. Yes, they don’t have to pay him, but there’s more there. – 3:26 PM

The Celtics reportedly will not be seeking trade compensation from the Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to take over as their new head coach masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 3:25 PM

The Boston Celtics will not seek compensation from the Brooklyn Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to move on, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 3:18 PM

Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach sportando.basketball/en/nets-plan-t… – 3:11 PM

Ime Udoka will never work in the NBA (in the month of October 2022) again. – 3:07 PM

So BKN has *definitely* done due diligence already and will conduct a comprehensive outside investigation of allegations against him in BOS before actually hiring Ime Udoka, right? Right?

Rough, rough week for the league off-court amid some great early-season basketball. Sucks. – 3:05 PM

Will Hardy on Ime Udoka reportedly getting hired by the @Brooklyn Nets.

“I’ve been in meetings all morning with our staff & doing film with our team. I actually found out about this a few minutes ago so I really don’t have a comment at this point on what’s going on in Brooklyn.” – 2:59 PM

According to a league source, the Celtics are unlikely to seek compensation if Ime Udoka finalizes a deal with the Nets. – 2:41 PM

guessing the nets didn’t hire matt barnes to do their due diligence on ime udoka – 2:38 PM

Ime Udoka quickly emerges as likely Nets next head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/ime… – 2:36 PM

Report: Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Fully story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ime-… – 2:35 PM

The Celtics haven’t had to fire a coach since 2004.

Jim O’Brien: fired in 2004

Doc Rivers: traded to Clippers

Brad Stevens: promoted

Ime Udoka: traded(-ish?) to Nets – 2:30 PM

Ime Udoka’s defensive background and familiarity with Brooklyn’s stars put him over the top.

Udoka coached KD and Kyrie as Nets defensive coordinator in 2020-21. He coached Simmons in the same role with Philadelphia in 2019-20.

The Nets rank 29th in defensive rating this year. – 2:26 PM

Celtics letting Ime Udoka walk this quickly is a strong vote of confidence in Joe Mazzulla as well. – 2:24 PM

Here’s ESPN’s September 30th story on an independent law firm’s findings in probe that led to Boston’s suspension of Ime Udoka: tinyurl.com/vne7ad4y – 2:23 PM

New from @SouichiTerada and me: Ime Udoka set to become the next Nets head coach after Steve Nash’s firing. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:22 PM

Nets Injury Update: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons (Out).

Ball, Drummond-Out for Bulls.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Nets fire Steve Nash, will reportedly replace him with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Updated story on @njdotcom

nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 2:21 PM

It’s now clear; all Durant has to do to get Sean Marks fired is praise Farrakhan… – 2:16 PM

Brooklyn is in advanced discussions with Ime Udoka to take over as head coach, sources told @SInow. The Nets have been vetting Udoka the last few days. Boston, which suspended Udoka in September, is expected to allow Udoka to leave. – 2:15 PM

The Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach according to @Shams Charania.

Story coming soon. – 2:14 PM

I’m sure the Nets have done their due diligence with a thorough and deep-diving investigation into Ime Udoka in the last five minutes. – 2:14 PM

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. – 2:12 PM

I’m curious if “sides have begun discussions” is Ime Udoka and the Nets or the Nets and the Celtics.

I really have no idea if the Celtics will push for compensation in return for letting Udoka go. Or if Boston even wants to go there or to just wash their hands of the situation. – 2:06 PM

One thing worth noting on Ime Udoka: when he was an assistant coach w/BKN, he wasn’t shy about coaching Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving with an edge/challenging them, as SNY reported. Udoka is suspended for the season by BOS, reportedly for inappropriate conduct with female staffer – 2:01 PM

If your Twitter is slow right now, it’s because Nets fans have overwhelmed the servers while deleting their jokes about Ime Udoka and the Celtics suspending him. Things should stabilize shortly. – 2:01 PM

New: Ime Udoka has emerged as a frontrunner for the Nets head coaching job per reports. A pressing question now is whether the Celtics should allow him to take the position without trade compensation? A closer look at those particulars: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:57 PM

Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder among head coach candidates for Nets sportando.basketball/en/ime-udoka-q… – 1:57 PM

Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence. – 1:53 PM

Understated quote of the day in that Nets press release, attributed to Nets GM Sean Marks: “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges” pic.twitter.com/PfnWhTWoF1 – 1:29 PM

I’d expect Mike D’Antoni to be in the mix with Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder for Brooklyn.

D’Antoni ran the Nets offense during their 2020-21 run. Has experience with Brooklyn’s stars. – 1:24 PM

Brooklyn, among other teams, has quietly done due diligence on the circumstances of Ime Udoka’s suspension in Boston, source told @SInow. With Udoka unlikely to ever return to the Celtics bench, teams have been looking into what happened. – 1:09 PM

Would Boston let Ime Udoka go to a division rival who has the talent to turn things around? The Nets will certainly try to find out. – 1:08 PM

Sean Marks in a statement after firing Steve Nash: “Personally this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.” #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 1:07 PM

Ime Udoka worked for the Nets as an assistant the year before the Celtics hired him. His coaching style seems to work with stars. He would make a lot of sense as a Steve Nash replacement if Brooklyn is willing to overlook the serious mess that led to his suspension in Boston. – 1:07 PM

Hey, if the Celtics are willing to throw their hands up and just let Ime Udoka walk, whatever. That’s their choice.

I wouldn’t allow it to a division rival, but Boston must really be done with that situation if they just let him leave without issue. – 1:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, Joe Tsai and Steve Nash all released statements following the team’s coaching change. pic.twitter.com/S9932PlaRK – 1:05 PM

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. – 1:03 PM

The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and a formal agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Wednesday, sources told ESPN. After parting with coach Steve Nash, the Nets are bringing back Udoka to try and salvage a reeling franchise amid turmoil and a 2-5 start to the season. Boston is not requiring draft compensation from Brooklyn to hire Udoka, but there are discussions that are taking place before a deal can be finalized, sources said. -via ESPN / November 1, 2022

NBA Central: Jaylen Brown just reposted the Ime Udoka news 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LyL6q6OJNI -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 1, 2022

The Nets, who have lost five of seven games to start the season, will keep assistant Jacque Vaughn as the acting head coach until Udoka can start the job. Boston suspended Udoka for the 2022-23 season for an improper relationship with a subordinate before training camp, but sources say the Celtics never planned to stand in the way of Udoka accepting another coaching job. -via ESPN / November 1, 2022