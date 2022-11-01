ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pro Wrestling Insider

'YOUNG ROCK' SEASON THREE PREMIERE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON NBC

NBC's Young Rock returns with new episodes for its third season tonight at 8:30 PM EST. The premiere episode is titled The People Need You and features the following plot - "After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there's consequences to crossing Vince McMahon."
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON THREE NEW TV SHOWS

During the earnings call for their 2022 Third Quarter Earnings this evening, WWE's Nick Khan revealed the following new television projects:. *A WWE "talent search" series localized for Africa as part of their new deal announced today for the Sub-Sahara African region. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. There is no word if the project will make it Stateside.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SMACKDOWN EUROPEAN TOUR CONCLUDES IN SWITZERLAND TONIGHT, WWE NXT LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK

The Smackdown European tour concludes tonight in Geneva, Switzerland at the Geneva Arena. Scheduled for Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy with The Schism. *Andre Chase vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

SLOANE JACOBS COMMENTS ON WWE NXT RELEASE

Sloane Jacobs took to Instagram to comment on her WWE release earlier this week:. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Butch on his name change, working with Sheamus and much more! | FULL EP | Out of Character.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SMACKDOWN KICKING OFF WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT NEXT FRIDAY

WWE announced last night that Smackdown will hold a World Cup tournament over the next several weeks with the first round kicking off on the next Smackdown episode, coming from Hartford, CT on FOX. Also announced for the episode:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FIRST LOOK AT WWE CROWN JEWEL SET


Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW AGE OUTLAWS REUNITE & MORE AEW NOTES AND NEWS

Shawn Spears is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Spears talks about how he feels about becoming a father, dealing with the recent passing of his mother, his Flatbacks school with Tyler Breeze, goals he would like to accomplish before he retires, who he would pick on his ultimate dream roster, and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Hank Walker vs. Myles Borne.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW'S BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV

Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight at 8 PMM EST, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion)...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BECKY LYNCH COMMENTS ON JOINING 'YOUNG ROCK', DIALOGUE COACH ON LYNCH'S WORK

"Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper . Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream , was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE CROWN JEWEL PRODUCERS, ENTRANCES AND MORE NOTES

PWInsider.com is told that WWE will be using drone technology during some of the major entrances for tomorrow's Crown Jewel PPV, using the drones to create logos in the sky and other such effects. We've been asked if Sami Zayn is there for the show. We are told he is...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, which was taped in St. Louis:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MADE THE RIGHT MOVE WITH THE ROCK’S DAUGHTER, JR, AEW SHOULD DITCH THE POST PPV SCRUMS AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Punk had just wrestled a rough twenty minute match. He wasn’t given any time to shower, was still covered in blood and had no time to eat or rehydrate after the match based on the fact he was eating muffins and pounding drinks during the press conference. Do you think that having Punk go immediately into a press conference was the best idea? Shouldn’t Tony have given him some time to recover? Do you think that may have contributed to how grumpy Punk was resulting in him going off?
Pro Wrestling Insider

NFL STAR LAMAR JACKSON REACTS TO CHRIS JERICHO CUTTING A PROMO ON HIM

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson responded to Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him during last night's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore:
