You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Punk had just wrestled a rough twenty minute match. He wasn’t given any time to shower, was still covered in blood and had no time to eat or rehydrate after the match based on the fact he was eating muffins and pounding drinks during the press conference. Do you think that having Punk go immediately into a press conference was the best idea? Shouldn’t Tony have given him some time to recover? Do you think that may have contributed to how grumpy Punk was resulting in him going off?

2 DAYS AGO