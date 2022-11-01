Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV & REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUPS
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss & Tony Deppen. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante. *Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates. *Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian. *Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland. *Dante Martin vs. Encore. *Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz. *The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Cardona Names GCW The Third Biggest Wrestling Promotion In USA
If you ask Matt Cardona who is the biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, he’ll tell you it’s GCW. Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has worked in multiple promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, when it comes to being the third biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, Cardona believes that label belongs to Game Changer Wrestling.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring. If you enjoy...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN EUROPEAN TOUR CONCLUDES IN SWITZERLAND TONIGHT, WWE NXT LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK
The Smackdown European tour concludes tonight in Geneva, Switzerland at the Geneva Arena. Scheduled for Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy with The Schism. *Andre Chase vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Butch on his name change, working with Sheamus and much more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW, FIRST MATCH SET FOR AEW IN BOSTON
Scheduled for tomorrow's live AEW Rampage on TNT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STAMPEDE WRESTLING SPOTLIGHTED TONIGHT ON 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fifth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Stampede: The Hart of Wrestling. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Stampede Wrestling was formed and operated by the patriarch of the legendary Hart family. Stars were trained in the Hart Family basement gym, infamously known as The Dungeon."
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER ON MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023
MLW will hold Superfight 2023 on Saturday 2/4/23 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. That event will be headlined by MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu 2, a rematch from their Fightland 2021 bout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FORMER ROH CHAMPION FACING CHRIS JERICHO IS....
Former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana returned to AEW to challenge ROH Champion Chris Jericho, who had issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion. This would be Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since March 2022, although he competed on AEW bouts in Germany to help promote the forthcoming AEW Fight Forever video game as well as appearances for the now-Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS & MORE
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will main event tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As we reported earlier this week, Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open the show. Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young on tonight's episode is the first-ever singles...
