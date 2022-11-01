Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT KYLE RASMUSSEN ARRESTED
Former WWE developmental talent Kyle Rasmussen, who was with FCW in 2009 and 2010, has been arrested and indicted in Michigan, charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. According to The Oakland Press, Rasmussen, 41, was in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RICH SWANN TALKS, IMPACT STARS IN THE BRONX TONIGHT AND MORE
Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a new conversation with Rich Swann, talking fatherhood, Impact Wrestling's Over Drive PPV in Louisville, wanting a rematch with Kenny Omega, independent stars he'd like to see in Impact, whether we'll see Su Yung back anytime soon in Impact, the Impact star he really wants to wrestle and do a program with, Sami Callihan vs. Violence by Design, Kazarian returning to Impact, Bully Ray, the Louisville audience, the upward momentum for the company of late and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST LOOK AT WWE CROWN JEWEL SET
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEACOCK TOUTS TOMORROW'S WWE CROWN JEWEL EVENT
CROWN JEWEL STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 5. Epic Showdown Between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Kicks Off at 12PM ET. WWE’s Crown Jewel streams live only on Peacock this Saturday, November 5. This year’s event features a showdown between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Hank Walker vs. Myles Borne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CURRENTLY SCHEDULED MATCH ORDER FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL
The currently scheduled match order for WWE Crown Jewel this afternoon is:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PUNK'S AEW RUN, STARRCADE RETURNING AS A MAJOR EVENT?, FILMING A VON ERICH MOVIE BUT NOT IN TEXAS, SHEIK & DUGGAN BREAKING KAYFABE AND MORE
What do you say to everyone who has crapped on CM Punk's AEW run lately? Is he still with the company?. I don't say anything. I just look at the facts. Tony Khan himself said not one wrestler made AEW more money than Punk. The idea that run was some sort of failure is a complete joke, even if it looks to have ended, with the scrum and the fight, in such an incendiery manner. I was there at The First Dance and there was never a more galvanized, excited audience in the last few years than the fans assembled that night in Chicago, in my opinion. Punk worked with a lot of people and worked to elevate them and helped MJF get into the position he is currently in. Anyone who is trying to dilute that is either clueless or pissed at what went down at All Out, which is entirely their right, but, it doesn't change what Punk brought to AEW when he came there, or the massive surge in tickets and interest and merchandise sales that came with him. AEW + Punk made a LOT of fans happy and made the company money. No matter how it went to hell, the positives of the run shouldn't be forgotten in my opinion, either, no matter how at odds everyone is at this point in time, or whether the relationship goes to hell permanently. Retroactively changing what he brought to the table before All Out is silly. As of this writing, to the best of my knowledge, he remains under contract to AEW, but all signs are that sooner or later, that will be changing, unless everyone decides to sit down and work it out. The odds of THAT happening, however, are slimmer by the day.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LINCE DORADO & COLBY CORINO DOCUMENTARIES ANNOUNCED, YOUNG ROCK ON DVD, ADAM BROOKS & MORE
Young Rock season two will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray next Tuesday 11/8. Former Ring of Honor star Adam Brooks has been approved for a working visa in the United States. The Australian star will soon be taking appearances and working Stateside again. Former WWE star Lince Dorado, who...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRODUCERS FOR TODAY'S WWE CROWN JEWEL PPV ARE...
The Producers for today's WWE Crown Jewel matches are as follows:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match - Petey Williams. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY - Petey Williams. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MLW TV COMMENCES ON BEIN SPORT THIS WEEKEND, TRIBUTE TO VLAD THE SUPERFAN NEXT WEEK, CONGRATS TO EJ NDUKA & MORE MLW NOTES
We are told that MLW programming returns to BeIn Sport this Saturday evening with the Battle Riot IV special. That special is now available for VOD viewing on Pro Wrestling TV. There has been no movement on the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit. EJ Nduka, who is in the midst of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY DOESN'T THE WWE HAVE ITS OWN CASINO GAMES?
WWE is hugely popular, not just in the US, but also across the world, including the UK. The reason for this? Because they know how to market themselves. They are always on the lookout for exposure and have been known to rope in many celebrities for events and stunts, for example Wayne Rooney. However, no matter how much you scour through the online slots at SlotSource.com, you won’t find any WWE-branded games, which surprises us. But why is that?
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRUDGE TAG MATCH ADDED TO AEW RAMPAGE TONIGHT
AEW announced the following for Rampage tonight in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More talents announced for World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HAPPEN SATURDAY: THE WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 TIP SHEET
WWE will present the 2022 Crown Jewel PPV on Saturday 11/5 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is our take on what will happen on the show. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. Dave: Obviously, Paul has no chance to win the Title, nor should he....
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE COVERAGE OF WWE CROWN JEWEL PRESS CONFERENCE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of today's WWE Crown Jewel Press conference, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Michael Cole welcomed everyone and said they are proud to be part of Riyadh Season. The fans chanted for Cole. Cole introduced Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, who came out on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES, WILLOW NIGHTINGALE, RICK ROSS & MORE AEW NOTES
Dustin Rhodes filed for a trademark for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on 10/30. Several readers sent word AEW was selling CM Punk shirts at Dynamite this past Wednesday. Willow Nightingale will be signing on 12/17 at the Icons of Wrestling convention at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Nightingale made her debut in Japan this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEYMAN ON ATB, LOTS OF CROWN JEWEL NOTES AND MORE
ESPN.com has a story covering Logan Paul's foray into WWE at this link. Paul Heyman is the guest on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The Wise Man talks about pitching working with the Paul brothers back when he was Executive Director of Raw, what would happen if the social media megastar would become Universal Champion tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, his perspective on Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar, where he thinks WWE is going, the greatness that is Sami Zayn and much more. As always, Paul Heyman is great to listen to. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves give their thoughts on Crown Jewel including the showdown between Bianca and Bayley, and whether there will be real Damage CTRL for The Role Model. If she loses again, how will the Monster Of All Monsters collide with The Nigerian Giant, how does MVP influence the whole situation, the evolution of Dominik Mysterio, the new Wonder of the World, Rhea Ripley . Kevin Patrick also talks about what he's learned at the announce desk, thus far. Corey Graves thanks everybody for the support shown to his family over the last week.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL VIDEOS, INCLUDING LOGAN PAUL'S VIDEO FROM THE TOP TURNBUCKLE
It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City: WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel: Crown Jewel Exclusive, Nov. 5, 2022. Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring: WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA USA PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW
Scheduled for tomorrow's NWA USA, streaming on the NWA YouTube channel:. *Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green present the show. *NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz. *NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Ella Envy vs. Angelina Love. *NWA 74 PPV Replay:NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: NO DQ MATCH, BUILDING CROWN JEWEL, A CHALLENGE TO THE TAG CHAMPS, A TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
Comments / 0