stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
WWE rumors roundup: Kevin Owens and Sasha Banks updates
With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
nodq.com
Released WWE NXT star says he is “hurt” and “embarrassed” in statement
As previously noted, WWE reportedly released five NXT stars on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward, who was said to be one of the names cut, confirmed the news in a statement via Twitter…. “What up brodies. It’s your boy, Bodhi Hayward. Brady Booker here, to tell you that I was just released...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
wrestlinginc.com
Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release
Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.
PWMania
Speculation Behind the Release of WWE NXT’s Bodhi Hayward
It comes as a bit of a surprise that Bodhi Hayward has been let go from WWE, given that he was in the middle of a storyline with Chase University. According to claims made by Bryan Alvarez on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, there appears to be more to the story that led to Hayward’s release.
Yardbarker
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31): Sami Zayn Teams Up With The Usos
On October 31, WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. In the main event, Braun Strowman and the New Day faced Sami Zayn and The Usos. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring. If you enjoy...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TO APPEAR ON SEASON PREMIERE OF 'YOUNG ROCK' THIS FRIDAY
WWE's Becky Lynch, billed under her given name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of Young Rock season three. The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around Wrestlemania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (11/1/22) WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome WWE Champions – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/20/22) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ComicBook
How the 2022 World Series Will Affect WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT This Week
The 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will continue to affect both WWE and AEW programming this week. Game 2 between the two teams forced last week's Friday Night SmackDown to be shunted from FOX to FS1 and saw a major drop in viewership as a result. The same was supposed to happen this week after the teams split the first two games, but Game 3 was then delayed due to heavy rainfall in Philadelphia.
