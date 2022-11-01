Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE LATEST HIGHSPOTS.TV STREAMING ADDITIONS & MORE
Another one at our long time home the historic Woodlawn Gym!. Show featuring from NJPW Chase Owens! From ROW, Thaddeuz the Savage King! Current BOW Heavyweight champ, "The Baddest of All Time" Shane Taylor! Plus Moonshine Mantell, Sheeva Queen, Women's BOW Champ Miranda Gordy, Alexander Crowley with the "Mother of Mayhem" Lilith! On the card too is El Rayo, Skyler Slice and Nathan Estrada along with many more superstars!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH TITLE MATCH OFFICIAL FOR AEW FULL GEAR
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli has been officially added to the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES, WILLOW NIGHTINGALE, RICK ROSS & MORE AEW NOTES
Dustin Rhodes filed for a trademark for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on 10/30. Several readers sent word AEW was selling CM Punk shirts at Dynamite this past Wednesday. Willow Nightingale will be signing on 12/17 at the Icons of Wrestling convention at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Nightingale made her debut in Japan this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Katsuyori Shibata Makes his AEW Debut in a Dream Match against Orange Cassidy | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Did Jamie Hayter Give Toni Storm a Preview of What's to Come at Full Gear? | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Hobbs Puts the TNT Champion on Notice After WarJoe Destroys the Embassy | AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP WWE STAR WORKED CROWN JEWEL EXTREMELY SICK
The word at tonight's Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days but gutted through his steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST LOOK AT WWE CROWN JEWEL SET
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Hank Walker vs. Myles Borne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRUDGE TAG MATCH ADDED TO AEW RAMPAGE TONIGHT
AEW announced the following for Rampage tonight in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More talents announced for World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum. *UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash. *Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss. www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK TAPING TV THIS MONTH IN IRVINE, CA, ALAN ANGELS TO APPEAR & MORE
The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday November 15th to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling television series. Some matches and talent confirmed for the taping include:. #1 Contender to the UWN World Title Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES & MORE ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S MLW FUSION
Scheduled for next Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to Vladimir The Superfan. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live AEW Rampage on TNT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *Ricky...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW EPISODE 7
WOW Episode 7 - Tormenta vs Leia Makoa and Tag Team | Full Ep. | Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary audience for the 11/4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX was 1,970,000, according to SpoilerTV.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV
Previously announced for the 11/18 Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Savannah Evans...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 THIS AFTERNOON, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE will present the 2022 Crown Jewel PPV this afternoon on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul with Jake Paul. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Bray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL VIDEOS, INCLUDING LOGAN PAUL'S VIDEO FROM THE TOP TURNBUCKLE
It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City: WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel: Crown Jewel Exclusive, Nov. 5, 2022. Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring: WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'YOUNG ROCK' SEASON THREE PREMIERE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON NBC
NBC's Young Rock returns with new episodes for its third season tonight at 8:30 PM EST. The premiere episode is titled The People Need You and features the following plot - "After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there's consequences to crossing Vince McMahon."
Comments / 0