Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE WENT OFF THE AIR...
After AEW went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo promising that he and Wardlow won't give any quarter going forward. Tony Khan came out but the Factory interrupted. They came to the ring so QT Marshall could sing a song about New Jersey. The Acclaimed came out to one of the biggest reactions of the night, rapped about them and then brawled with The Factory, running them off. They then celebrated with the crowd to send Jersey home happy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP WWE STAR WORKED CROWN JEWEL EXTREMELY SICK
The word at tonight's Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days but gutted through his steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS TEASING BIG NEWS FOR NOVEMBER
Sasha Banks posted a video on her Instagram stories, speaking directly to her fans and teasing something big for November. "As time passes, there's been so much growth and there's been so much beautiful opportunity and a journey that I've been loving, but as the time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for the past six months and I can't wait. But I'm really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you. But I just wanna let you know there's going to be something so fucking crazy coming."
Pro Wrestling Insider
NFL STAR LAMAR JACKSON REACTS TO CHRIS JERICHO CUTTING A PROMO ON HIM
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson responded to Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him during last night's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT KYLE RASMUSSEN ARRESTED
Former WWE developmental talent Kyle Rasmussen, who was with FCW in 2009 and 2010, has been arrested and indicted in Michigan, charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. According to The Oakland Press, Rasmussen, 41, was in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE 2022 ON SALE TODAY
Ring of Honor's 2022 Final Battle PPV in Arlington, Texas at the Metroplex will officially go on sale this morning at 11 AM Eastern at this link. This would be the 21st annual Final Battle event and the first under the ownership of Tony Khan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW Champion Jon Moxley did a long interview with Cincinnati.com discussing going to rehab, AEW, discovering non-alcoholic beer and more at this link. Next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will be in Boston. They will tape Rampage that night. The 11/16 Dynamite will see the company return to Bridgeport, CT. The 11/18...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FILMING UNDERWAY FOR NEW AEW TV PROJECT
Production began this week for a new AEW reality series that is being produced for Warner Bros. Discovery, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There was a camera crew filming talents backstage in Baltimore at Dynamite and they are again filming today backstage at Rampage in New Jersey. We are told the series...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN’S “INVESTIGATION” WAS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL JOKE AND, SADLY, IS THE PERFECT REPRESENTATION OF THE WAY THAT HE RUNS AEW
This is my Q and A for Sunday but since it’s a slow Friday, I figured I would make it live today since it’s pretty topical. You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. In a satirical movie about my native Hungary's darkest...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENTA TO DEBUT FOR HOUSE OF GLORY WRESTLING IN NYC NEXT MONTH
KENTA comes to House of Glory presents REVELATION on December 17th live from NYC!. House of Glory returns on Saturday December 17th live from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY. Bell time is 8 PM EST and the show will stream live on FITE. NJPW star KENTA will make his...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PUNK'S AEW RUN, STARRCADE RETURNING AS A MAJOR EVENT?, FILMING A VON ERICH MOVIE BUT NOT IN TEXAS, SHEIK & DUGGAN BREAKING KAYFABE AND MORE
What do you say to everyone who has crapped on CM Punk's AEW run lately? Is he still with the company?. I don't say anything. I just look at the facts. Tony Khan himself said not one wrestler made AEW more money than Punk. The idea that run was some sort of failure is a complete joke, even if it looks to have ended, with the scrum and the fight, in such an incendiery manner. I was there at The First Dance and there was never a more galvanized, excited audience in the last few years than the fans assembled that night in Chicago, in my opinion. Punk worked with a lot of people and worked to elevate them and helped MJF get into the position he is currently in. Anyone who is trying to dilute that is either clueless or pissed at what went down at All Out, which is entirely their right, but, it doesn't change what Punk brought to AEW when he came there, or the massive surge in tickets and interest and merchandise sales that came with him. AEW + Punk made a LOT of fans happy and made the company money. No matter how it went to hell, the positives of the run shouldn't be forgotten in my opinion, either, no matter how at odds everyone is at this point in time, or whether the relationship goes to hell permanently. Retroactively changing what he brought to the table before All Out is silly. As of this writing, to the best of my knowledge, he remains under contract to AEW, but all signs are that sooner or later, that will be changing, unless everyone decides to sit down and work it out. The odds of THAT happening, however, are slimmer by the day.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE END RESULT OF THE AEW INVESTIGATION, CLAUDIO-ROH, LOW KI VS. CHRIS JERICHO?, STEVE CORINO, BULL DEMPSEY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all the talk of the AEW Investigation ending, what do you think should have been the result?. I wrote this the week after the incident in a Q&A and i still feel this is how it should have been handled:
Pro Wrestling Insider
RICH SWANN TALKS, IMPACT STARS IN THE BRONX TONIGHT AND MORE
Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a new conversation with Rich Swann, talking fatherhood, Impact Wrestling's Over Drive PPV in Louisville, wanting a rematch with Kenny Omega, independent stars he'd like to see in Impact, whether we'll see Su Yung back anytime soon in Impact, the Impact star he really wants to wrestle and do a program with, Sami Callihan vs. Violence by Design, Kazarian returning to Impact, Bully Ray, the Louisville audience, the upward momentum for the company of late and more.
