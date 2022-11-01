Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
This week's action is from the 10/10 Declaration of Power event from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Japan. IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tama Tonga, with Jado vs. Jay White, with Gedo. This was a back and forth battle. Tons of near falls. Both men kick out each other's finishers. Tama goes for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES, WILLOW NIGHTINGALE, RICK ROSS & MORE AEW NOTES
Dustin Rhodes filed for a trademark for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on 10/30. Several readers sent word AEW was selling CM Punk shirts at Dynamite this past Wednesday. Willow Nightingale will be signing on 12/17 at the Icons of Wrestling convention at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Nightingale made her debut in Japan this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TALENTS ARRIVE FOR CROWN JEWEL & MORE
The WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend. Drew Gulak is over in Saudi Arabia. He's been working with Logan Paul in the ring ahead of the Roman Reigns match. We are told that MVP will not be there for Omos vs. Braun Strowman. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV
Previously announced for the 11/18 Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Savannah Evans...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS & MORE
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will main event tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As we reported earlier this week, Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open the show. Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young on tonight's episode is the first-ever singles...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES
As we mentioned yesterday, there is slated to be a Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE confirmed this morning that the conference will stream live on their social media platforms and YouTube at 10 AM EST:. We are told that beyond Roman Reigns and Logan Paul,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Katsuyori Shibata Makes his AEW Debut in a Dream Match against Orange Cassidy | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Did Jamie Hayter Give Toni Storm a Preview of What's to Come at Full Gear? | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Hobbs Puts the TNT Champion on Notice After WarJoe Destroys the Embassy | AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE WENT OFF THE AIR...
After AEW went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo promising that he and Wardlow won't give any quarter going forward. Tony Khan came out but the Factory interrupted. They came to the ring so QT Marshall could sing a song about New Jersey. The Acclaimed came out to one of the biggest reactions of the night, rapped about them and then brawled with The Factory, running them off. They then celebrated with the crowd to send Jersey home happy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA USA PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW
Scheduled for tomorrow's NWA USA, streaming on the NWA YouTube channel:. *Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green present the show. *NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz. *NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Ella Envy vs. Angelina Love. *NWA 74 PPV Replay:NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT KYLE RASMUSSEN ARRESTED
Former WWE developmental talent Kyle Rasmussen, who was with FCW in 2009 and 2010, has been arrested and indicted in Michigan, charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. According to The Oakland Press, Rasmussen, 41, was in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. *Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels. *Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to determine the top contenders to New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight at 8 PMM EST, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion)...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONIGHT'S EDITION OF NWA POWERRR IS NOW STREAMING
Tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr is now streaming:. *Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys for a shot at the NWA Tag Team Championship. *Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino. *Judais vs. Mims vs. Gustavo to determine the top contender to the NWA TV Championship. *The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK TAPING TV THIS MONTH IN IRVINE, CA, ALAN ANGELS TO APPEAR & MORE
The United Wrestling Network announced the following:. United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday November 15th to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling television series. Some matches and talent confirmed for the taping include:. #1 Contender to the UWN World Title Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH TITLE MATCH OFFICIAL FOR AEW FULL GEAR
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli has been officially added to the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN COMMENTS ON COLT CABANA'S DYNAMITE APPEARANCE
SI.com did an interview with AEW CEO Tony Khan today. He was asked about Colt Cabana's appearance on Dynamite this week. Here is the exchange. SI: On the subject of Wednesday’s Dynamite, you brought back a former Ring of Honor champion in Colt Cabana to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH title. Cabana was tag champs with CM Punk. There is speculation that Cabana’s on-screen return is a sign that Punk won’t be back in AEW. Is there truth to that, or was that match centered solely on the Jericho/ROH story line?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Asuka video"[Came Back] Lunch at the hotel the day after becoming tag team champions." on YouTube. 20 greatest Roman Reigns moments: WWE Top 10 special edition, Nov. 3, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Giant Problems and Tight Budgets!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RICH SWANN TALKS, IMPACT STARS IN THE BRONX TONIGHT AND MORE
Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a new conversation with Rich Swann, talking fatherhood, Impact Wrestling's Over Drive PPV in Louisville, wanting a rematch with Kenny Omega, independent stars he'd like to see in Impact, whether we'll see Su Yung back anytime soon in Impact, the Impact star he really wants to wrestle and do a program with, Sami Callihan vs. Violence by Design, Kazarian returning to Impact, Bully Ray, the Louisville audience, the upward momentum for the company of late and more.
