After AEW went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo promising that he and Wardlow won't give any quarter going forward. Tony Khan came out but the Factory interrupted. They came to the ring so QT Marshall could sing a song about New Jersey. The Acclaimed came out to one of the biggest reactions of the night, rapped about them and then brawled with The Factory, running them off. They then celebrated with the crowd to send Jersey home happy.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO