Belmont, NH

Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5

BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
BELMONT, NH
Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon

LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis

LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia

LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Ralph C. Burleigh, 68

TILTON — Ralph Charles “Gus” Burleigh, 68, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with his beloved companion Mary and her daughter Diane by his side. He was born on October 15, 1954, in Franklin, the son of the late Ralph P....
TILTON, NH
Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear

Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be, their choices are not for me.
MEREDITH, NH
Lester C. Davis, 82

MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH

