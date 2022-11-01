Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
Mike MacFadzen: Current sheriff is in denial of internal problem within the department
With the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with the tremendous support to run a write-in campaign, I would ask that voters please consider writing my name in for Belknap County sheriff.
Ralph C. Burleigh, 68
TILTON — Ralph Charles “Gus” Burleigh, 68, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with his beloved companion Mary and her daughter Diane by his side. He was born on October 15, 1954, in Franklin, the son of the late Ralph P....
Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon
LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear
Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be, their choices are not for me.
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Lester C. Davis, 82
MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue...
Bristol latest town in greater Lakes Region to consider solar array tax exemption
BRISTOL — Town officials are considering a request from the Bristol Energy Committee to sponsor a town meeting warrant article that would allow a property tax exemption for solar energy systems. The recommendation would grant a 100% exemption from the portion of a residential property tax assessment attributable to...
