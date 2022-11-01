ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

nhmagazine.com

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With the Gingerbread House Festival

Founded in 1952, the New Hampshire Home Builders Association unites all those involved in the building of a Granite State home — from actual builders and kitchen remodelers to bankers and insurance brokers. And for the first time this December, they’ll come together to build edible lodgings with a holiday twist.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Annual Holly Fair in Center Harbor Nov. 19

CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Congregational Church will host their annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. Many people have produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. You will find hand-knit and crocheted items; home decor; jewelry; ornaments; home-canned jams and pickles from our gardens; beautifully created gift baskets; and a silent auction featuring local merchants; and homemade baked goods.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale

PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon

LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
LACONIA, NH
mainebiz.biz

Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
KITTERY, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes FM cleans up at Granite Mikes

LACONIA — Radio stations of the Lakes Region did quite well at this year's 2022 Granite Mike awards, hosted each year by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. 104.9 The Hawk's Zack Derby won Air Personality of the Year, Lakes 101.5 FM won Public Service Campaign of the Year for their work on the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, 104.9 The Hawk won Station of the Year and Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro won Broadcaster of the Year.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barry W. Weeks, 64

MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
MEREDITH, NH
NHPR

In Manchester, a center city food pantry gets a new look

Four times a day, two vans from Family In Transition collect food around Manchester to bring to their newly renovated pantry on Lake Street. From there, they triage the food to different locations, including emergency shelters and substance use treatment programs. The rest is kept on the shelves for about 50 people who stop in every day searching for groceries.
MANCHESTER, NH
weirs.com

Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol

PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
BRISTOL, NH
WMUR.com

Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kathy Davis joins Roche Realty Group

MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Kathy Davis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be part of the Meredith office’s team at 97 Daniel Webster Hwy. Kathy is a 4th generation Lakes...
MEREDITH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Mall at Fox Run Former Sears Store Sold

The former Sears store at the Mall at Fox Run has been sold for $11.5 million four years after the store closed its doors. UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC, a brand new company, is the buyer of the 127,058 square foot store from Seritage SRC Finance, according to Boston Real Estate Times. The Sears store has been empty since 2019.
NEWINGTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia's puzzling housing crisis

LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bank of New Hampshire is 'Banking on Kindness' with Habitat for Humanity

LACONIA — Members of Bank of New Hampshire’s retail lending department recently spent a day volunteering with Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity. During their time volunteering, the Bank of New Hampshire team stacked logs, dragged brush and limbs to be chipped, and unloaded previously framed exterior walls off a trailer for the future home.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH

