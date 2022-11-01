Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nhmagazine.com
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With the Gingerbread House Festival
Founded in 1952, the New Hampshire Home Builders Association unites all those involved in the building of a Granite State home — from actual builders and kitchen remodelers to bankers and insurance brokers. And for the first time this December, they’ll come together to build edible lodgings with a holiday twist.
laconiadailysun.com
Annual Holly Fair in Center Harbor Nov. 19
CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Congregational Church will host their annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. Many people have produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. You will find hand-knit and crocheted items; home decor; jewelry; ornaments; home-canned jams and pickles from our gardens; beautifully created gift baskets; and a silent auction featuring local merchants; and homemade baked goods.
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon
LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
mainebiz.biz
Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
Santa’s Visiting New Hampshire Early, Meet Him at Vernon Family Farm Later This Month
SANTA!!! Whenever I hear his name I always want to say "I know him," but unfortunately he's a tough cookie to see during the holidays (especially on Christmas eve, coming down your chimney). Luckily for you, you can meet and get to know Santa right in New Hampshire. Yes, the...
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Nov 3 – 6: Distiller’s Showcase, Craft Fair, MHT Art Walk and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – We’re entering the last couple of months of 2022 which means it’s the beginning of craft and holiday fairs to kick off your holiday shopping! Check out all the events we gathered happening in the area below. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check...
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes FM cleans up at Granite Mikes
LACONIA — Radio stations of the Lakes Region did quite well at this year's 2022 Granite Mike awards, hosted each year by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. 104.9 The Hawk's Zack Derby won Air Personality of the Year, Lakes 101.5 FM won Public Service Campaign of the Year for their work on the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, 104.9 The Hawk won Station of the Year and Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro won Broadcaster of the Year.
Get Your Tickets for the Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
laconiadailysun.com
Barry W. Weeks, 64
MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
NHPR
In Manchester, a center city food pantry gets a new look
Four times a day, two vans from Family In Transition collect food around Manchester to bring to their newly renovated pantry on Lake Street. From there, they triage the food to different locations, including emergency shelters and substance use treatment programs. The rest is kept on the shelves for about 50 people who stop in every day searching for groceries.
weirs.com
Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol
PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
WMUR.com
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
laconiadailysun.com
Kathy Davis joins Roche Realty Group
MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Kathy Davis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be part of the Meredith office’s team at 97 Daniel Webster Hwy. Kathy is a 4th generation Lakes...
Mall at Fox Run Former Sears Store Sold
The former Sears store at the Mall at Fox Run has been sold for $11.5 million four years after the store closed its doors. UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC, a brand new company, is the buyer of the 127,058 square foot store from Seritage SRC Finance, according to Boston Real Estate Times. The Sears store has been empty since 2019.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
laconiadailysun.com
Bank of New Hampshire is 'Banking on Kindness' with Habitat for Humanity
LACONIA — Members of Bank of New Hampshire’s retail lending department recently spent a day volunteering with Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity. During their time volunteering, the Bank of New Hampshire team stacked logs, dragged brush and limbs to be chipped, and unloaded previously framed exterior walls off a trailer for the future home.
WMUR.com
Say goodbye to sunsets after 5 p.m. until February: Daylight saving time ends Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's just about time for the biannual tradition of changing the clocks. Daylight saving time ends this weekend at 2 a.m. Sunday. While the day's length will remain roughly the same at just over 10 hours of daylight, the time of day when it’s bright out will be backed up one hour.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
Comments / 0