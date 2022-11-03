ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

'N-word' use rose by 500% on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: Study

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pqxpn_0iuxYb5n00

A new study from Montclair State University showed a dramatic increase in hate speech on Twitter immediately following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform.

Musk, who describes himself as a free speech absolutist, closed the deal on the platform on Thursday, Oct. 27. He said he promised to reduce Twitter's content restrictions to promote free speech, yet no official changes have been made since the acquisition aside from the announcement of a to-be-formed “content moderation council” that will review company policies.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement when the deal was announced.

Some online have expressed concerns about what they see as a rise in misinformation and hate speech on one of the most popular social media sites.

Despite the lack of changes to content restrictions, some researchers say that a number users seemed to take Musk’s leadership as an open invitation to spread hate online.

MORE: Reported layoffs at Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Montclair State University researchers who studied how often certain homophobic, antisemitic and racial hate terms were used found no more than 84 tweets featuring hate terms were posted per hour when looking at the seven-day average before Musk acquired Twitter. This totals to just over 1,000 tweets in 12 hours.

On Oct. 28, in the first 12 hours following Musk's acquisition, hate speech was tweeted an estimated 4,778 times, according to the report.

“The character of what Twitter will look like with Musk as the head remains speculative, despite his stated intentions,” the report reads. “What is not speculative, however, is the extent to which his date of formal acquisition was celebrated by racist and extremist users on the platform.”

The Montclair State researchers found that the potential number of times a term posted in Twitter could have been viewed was more than 3 million.

In similar research by the cyber research organization Network Contagion Research Institute, the use of the N-word racial epithet skyrocketed by over 500% on the website on Oct. 28.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Hill

MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross

MSNBC has parted ways with host Tiffany Cross, according to multiple reports. The network decided not to renew Cross’s contract, Variety reported, parting ways with the weekend host who was known for her fierce criticisms of conservatives and pushback on statements made by other media personalities. Cross’s relationship with...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
USA TODAY

Fact check: Image shows fabricated CNN story about Donald Trump dying

The claim: Image shows CNN story about Trump's death at age 76. Social media users are sharing an image they claim shows a recent CNN story. One Nov. 2 Instagram post features an image of what appears to be a CNN article with the headline "Donald Trump dead at 76." The supposed article includes the byline of CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza and includes a picture of the former president.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

896K+
Followers
188K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy