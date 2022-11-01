Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
wcn247.com
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” His Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. That hasn't stopped Walker from openly questioning the religious practices of a man who calls himself “a pastor in the Senate” and declares voting the civil equivalent of prayer. Both men feature faith as part of their public identities. But they do it in distinct ways, jousting in moral terms on matters from abortion, race and criminal justice to each other’s personal lives and behavior.
wcn247.com
Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state has declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots. She informed Nye County officials late Friday the modified procedure the county clerk had proposed raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots last week until after polls close on Election Day. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the ACLU's objections to the reading of individual votes aloud. Her rejection of a new silent hand-count plan makes it nearly impossible for the hand-count to resume until after Election Day.
wcn247.com
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:15 a.m. EDT
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma. POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
wcn247.com
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has been awarded a tranche of federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure. The infusion of funds arrives after flooding-induced breakdowns at Jackson’s main water treatment plant in late August left 150,000 people without running water for several days. Jackson was awarded $35.6 million in grant funding to pay for seven water and sewer projects. The funds were approved during the first of two payment rounds by a state program. The program was created by state lawmakers in 2022 to provide grants matching the federal government’s aid for cities and counties financed through the American Rescue Plan Act. The second round of funds will be awarded sometime this spring.
wcn247.com
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
wcn247.com
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws' vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.
wcn247.com
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
wcn247.com
Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms have ripped through parts of Texas, flattening homes and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma. Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries. Johnson called the damage heartbreaking. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. That's a step in getting federal assistance and funding.
Comments / 0